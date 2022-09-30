Read full article on original website
Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
Horseheads takes care of business on homecoming night
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Horseheads beat Owego 35-12.
Fatal Accident In Hornell
HORNELL, NY – Hornell police have released a statement about a fatal accident that happened on Friday afternoon. It happened on Genesee Street in Hornell when 93 year old John Prete, who was walking, was somehow injured, by a car. John Prete died a short time later that day from injuries sustained from the accident. Police say that the driver was ticketed for failure to exercise due care to a pedestrian in the roadway.
NC34 Game of the Week: Union-Endicott lights up the scoreboard in home opener
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott beat Corning 53-28.
Taste of Chemung Returns to Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A tasty event returned to Elmira, this evening. Ill Eagle Taphouse teamed up with the Cornell Cooperative Extension: Chemung County to host the Taste of Chemung. Michelle Podolec is the association’s Executive Director in Chemung County. Podolec said this event has been going on for nearly...
TEAM Tioga welcomes new member
The Tioga Economic Development and Planning Office recently welcomed and announced that Karen Warfle would fill the position of Office Specialist II. Warfle holds an Associate’s Degree in Applied Sciences and Business Marketing Management and Sales from SUNY Broome. She graduated with High Honors with a 4.0 GPA, and earned a place on the President’s List, according to a recent press release received by LeeAnn Tinney, Tioga County’s Economic Development and Planning Director.
RPD investigating murder during Chili Ave. bonfire
Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the victim shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chili Avenue. At around 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, they also received a call that a man had been shot on Chili Avenue. On scene, authorities […]
Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
Road Closures for 2022 Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- This weekend marks the annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon in Steuben County, with thousands of runners descending on the region for the full and half marathon on October 2nd. The marathon start line is in Bath, with the finish line on Market Street in Corning. For the...
Police: Be on the lookout for rabid raccoons in Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen residents are being warned to be on the lookout for odd behavior in possibly rabid raccoons, the police department said.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
Larry Sharpe is coming to Andover NY Friday September 30
Meet the Libertarian candidate for NY Governor at the Kum Essa farm. Are you one of the 57% of people who think we need a third political party? If so, come out to meet Larry Sharpe, the Libertarian candidate for Governor on Friday evening at 5pm in Andover at Kum Essa, 4946 Co Rd 12(Jericho Hill Rd) in Andover.
2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Anthony Nieves
Anthony Nieves is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Nieves has violated his probation. Nieves was convicted of criminal contempt in the first degree. Nieves is 33 years old. Nieves has black hair and brown eyes. Nieves is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. The last...
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
The victim was quickly transported via ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library to hold annual Book Sale
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Final preparations are underway for the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library 2022 Fall Book Sale. The sale will be held at the East Corning Fire Hall at 11873 East Corning Road from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 8. It features an inventory of books that is replenished several times each day, with all proceeds benefiting programming for the library.
Rochester Rundown: Toddler hurt in shootout, retired RPD officer killed, drugs found in Pittsford pizza shop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Former Mayor Lovely Warren dips a toe back into politics
Former Mayor Lovely Warren has moved back into politics, and is now serving as leader of the 22nd Legislative District Democratic Committee. Lovely Warren has returned to Rochester politics less than a year after stepping down as mayor. On Thursday, Warren was tapped to serve as the leader of the Democratic Committee for Monroe County’s 22nd Legislative District. The position was formerly held by former County Legislator Glenn Gamble,...
Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales
On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
