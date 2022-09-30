Read full article on original website
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over the Saints
There is plenty to digest from the Vikings' 28-25 win over the Saints.
Vikings-Saints Predictions, Spread: Who Wins in London?
The Vikings are looking to win their second in a row and stay undefeated in London games.
Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings receiver says London is ready for 'the Griddy' as he looks to star on Tottenham Hotspur stage
Jefferson leads the NFL with 3,262 receiving yards in the subsequent two and a bit seasons, picking up right where he left off in Week One of this campaign with nine catches, 184 yards and two TDs in a dominant display against the Green Bay Packers. Now, he and the...
Vikings WR Adam Thielen is wearing Ted Lasso cleats and they are perfect
With the Minnesota Vikings set to take on the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, home of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you had the feeling that one of the players might give a nod to Ted Lasso. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is that person. Thielen took the...
Vikings are living and dying by Justin Jefferson
A huge day from the star receiver led Minnesota to victory but it left some questions about the offense as a whole.
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
Sirianni, Hurts and the Eagles Team That Didn’t Stand a Chance
The coach was roundly mocked, the quarterback merely a placeholder. One year later, an unrelenting fan base can only marvel at the team that emerged.
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Vikings vs. Saints: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for football from London!
The NFL’s International Series begins in Week 4, with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints traveling across the pond to square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+ (live stream available on FuboTV).
History of NFL games in London: Vikings vs. Saints extends streak of no games between teams with winning records
The NFL has been intent on putting down roots on the other side of the pond in recent years. The league sends teams to play in London, hoping to build excitement among the British masses, fans whose sporting landscapes tend to revolve mostly around soccer. NFL London draws plenty of...
Bynum, England native talk London Vikings game
(ABC 6 News) – Playing across the pond for the Minnesota Vikings isn’t an every-season occurrence. For some players, playing internationally on Sunday was a dream come true. At 24 years old, safety Camryn Bynum crossed off a bucket list item, to play internationally. Only in the NFL...
Vikings Special Teams March Saints out of London
The Minnesota Vikings hung onto victory in Week 4, racing to a 16-7 lead that was nearly squandered. In the end, the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25, thanks to special teams performance on [another] afternoon when the offense and defense were hot and cold. Quarterback Kirk Cousins found...
New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants host the Chicago Bears in Week 4.
Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
Saints Announce 4 Moves Before Game Against Vikings
New Orleans announces a handful of personnel moves in preparation for Sunday's clash against the Vikings.
