wbrc.com
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
wbrc.com
Investigator shares findings in Brookside policing practices review
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new insights today from the special investigator who spent months digging into the policing practices in the town of Brookside, trying to figure out whether officers were racially profiling drivers they pulled over. Judge Ken Simon and his team reviewed over 13,000 citations....
ABC 33/40 News
Trussville Superintendent takes 60 day leave of absence amid school controversy
Trussville, AL (WBMA)~ Following controversy, Trussville school Superintendent Pattie Neill has taken a 60 day leave of paid absence. The issue began when high school Principal Tim Salem failed to notify law enforcement or parents about the notebook. Salem was soon after put on administrative leave, but parents believe the...
utv44.com
Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
districtadministration.com
Student’s ‘death notebook’ was kept hidden for a year—in the principal’s desk
“We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said at a press conference Tuesday morning. The statement was made in response to a notebook belonging to a student from Hewitt-Trussville High School. According to city officials, it contained the names of 37 Trussville students that allegedly he wanted to kill—thus its label, the “death notebook.”
cahabasun.com
‘Anything and everything for everyone’: HTMS head custodian preserves and inspires
Jeff Murphree said he’d send a photo of his office to provide a visual of the things he’s saved over the years, to get a feel for his affinity for the past. Murphree is the head custodian at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School, a career that started in the 1980s as a student at what was then Hewitt-Trussville High School. The 1987 graduate, sans a year teaching at Snow Rogers Elementary School and a while working at BellSouth, has spent a career inside the school building on Trussville-Clay Road, learning, fixing, collecting.
Shelby Reporter
“Death Note” copycat investigated in Calera
CALERA – A “Death Note” emulator has many Calera parents concerned following an explosive few days in Trussville related to similar issues. The Calera Police Department posted on Facebook that Calera Middle School staff notified a school resource officer about a notebook that was discovered that appeared to imitate the “Death Note” notebook from the show of the same name.
wbrc.com
Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
Trussville schools superintendent Pattie Neill requests leave of absence amid ‘death notebook’ concerns
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill requested a 60-day leave of absence during a special meeting called in the wake of revelations that school officials had mishandled student threats. Many Trussville parents...
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
wbrc.com
Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
Trussville schools ‘death note’ controversy prompts calls for protests
Jessie Odell dropped off a “present” at the Trussville city attorney’s office Wednesday morning, where he suspected Superintendent Pattie Neill was meeting with other school officials. It was an empty cardboard packing box that read, “Save Our Schools, Pack up Pattie.”. Odell says he’s one of...
Mother’s fight to being awareness to distracted driving
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A spokesperson with Hands-Free Alabama spoke with Trussville Tribune Publisher Scott Buttram and Tribune Digital Media’s Brannon Dawkins on Tribune Unscripted, Thursday, September 29. Michelle Lunsford explained that Hands-Free Alabama is a group of victims’ families trying to pass a bill in Alabama where you cannot hold your phone […]
280living.com
PT practice proves to be ‘uncommon’
Nate Bower, owner and physical therapist of Uncommon Physical Therapy, works with Kevin Garcia, a student athlete at Pelham High School during an appointment Sept. 13. ► 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 104 (Greystone) ► 507-358-9993. ► Uncommonpt.com. ► Appointments are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through...
wvtm13.com
Police issue Critical Missing Person Alert for Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say Ms. Boykins has been found safe and is at home. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman with a mental condition which could affect her decision-making. Barbara Boykins, 76, was last seen around...
wbrc.com
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are currently investigating a homicide that happened downtown on October 2, 2022. Police said they got a call regarding a male shot in the 200 block of 16th Street South around 5:01 p.m. When officers got to the scene, an adult male,...
25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
momcollective.com
Birmingham Mom Collective is Hiring :: Sales Director in Birmingham, AL
Are you a sales guru? Enjoy coming up with creative ideas and seeing them put into action? Do you get a thrill working with clients and helping them find solutions to their needs? Our Sales Director position could be for you!. This is a flexible work-from-home position, and you will...
wbrc.com
Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu season is approaching quickly and health experts believe we’ll see more flu cases this year than the past few. Dr. Erin DeLaney says she expects there to be more cases this flu season, mainly because the precautions many took during the COVID-19 pandemic have softened. For example, less people are masking and staying home nowadays than the past couple years.
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
