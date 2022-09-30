Read full article on original website
Excelsior Springs suspect dies following shooting involving police
The suspect who injured an an Excelsior Springs Police Officer in a shooting on Saturday has died from injuries, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
Independence police investigating deadly shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night. Officers say they went the area of Redwood Ave. and 39th St. at around 9:30 p.m. after hearing reports of a shooting. They found the man shot to death in an apartment. Police...
Excelsior Springs police officer, suspect injured in shooting
An Excelsior Springs Police Department officer as well as a suspect were injured in a shooting Saturday night.
Man found dead in apartment in Independence Saturday night
The Independence Police Department is investigating after they found a man dead inside an apartment after a reported shooting.
Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
Blue Springs man charged with shooting, killing cousin
Jackson County prosecutors say a Blue Springs man shot and killed his cousin following an argument Thursday near 17th and McArthur streets.
JaxCo Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating suspicious death Saturday
Detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspicious death that occurred around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Fatal shooting in Independence Saturday night leaves 1 dead
A shooting in the 3900 block of South Redwood Drive resulted in the fatality of one victim Saturday night.
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Grand Boulevard
One person is dead and two are injured in a crash which followed a police chase overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.
Deadly stabbing kills 1 in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in the 500 block of Gladstone.
3 suspects charged in 2021 double murder in Olathe
Three suspects involved in a 2021 killing of two people in Olathe have been charged with capital murder, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Friday.
Man shot, killed inside apartment in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Independence. The shooting happened in the 3900 block of S. Redwood Drive in Independence. Police were called out to a the shooting call around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The identity of the victim has...
Police ID Kan. homicide victim that led to gunfight with suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting at a Kansas home that led to Thursday's officer-involved shooting have identified the victim as Gregory Dean Butts of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3500 Block of SW Kerry...
Shawnee man shot at trying to stop thieves from stealing motorcycle
The thieves took off with the stolen motorcycle down a back ally, but not before a struggle with the owner and firing a gun.
Suspect cites failed translation in deadly altercation
A Kansas City, Missouri, man says a failed language translation led to an altercation that left another man dead.
Driver and one year old girl injured when big rig overturns on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a woman and child from Kansas City sustained minor injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned four miles north of Cameron on Saturday morning, October 1st. Thirty-two-year-old Cassandra Hobbs and the one-year-old girl were taken by emergency medical services to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Hobbs drove the...
Three teenagers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Henry County Friday afternoon left three teenagers seriously injured according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to a crash report from the MSHP, the incident happened at 4:50 p.m. Friday when a 2006 GMC Sonoma was driving southbound and ran off the right side of Route Y at County Road Northeast 400. The vehicle overturned, ejecting all three occupants.
