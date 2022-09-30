ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

KMBC.com

Independence police investigating deadly shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night. Officers say they went the area of Redwood Ave. and 39th St. at around 9:30 p.m. after hearing reports of a shooting. They found the man shot to death in an apartment. Police...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old

KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man shot, killed inside apartment in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Independence. The shooting happened in the 3900 block of S. Redwood Drive in Independence. Police were called out to a the shooting call around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The identity of the victim has...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Driver and one year old girl injured when big rig overturns on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a woman and child from Kansas City sustained minor injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned four miles north of Cameron on Saturday morning, October 1st. Thirty-two-year-old Cassandra Hobbs and the one-year-old girl were taken by emergency medical services to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Hobbs drove the...
CAMERON, MO
KCTV 5

Three teenagers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Henry County Friday afternoon left three teenagers seriously injured according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to a crash report from the MSHP, the incident happened at 4:50 p.m. Friday when a 2006 GMC Sonoma was driving southbound and ran off the right side of Route Y at County Road Northeast 400. The vehicle overturned, ejecting all three occupants.
HENRY COUNTY, MO

