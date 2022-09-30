Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Elaine Christine Tessman
Elaine Christine Tessman was born July 25, 1937 on the family farm west of Hamlin, Iowa to Alfred Marinus and Hilda Minona (Marcusen) Christensen. She died on September 28th, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center, Iowa at the age of 85 years, 2 months and 3 days.
1380kcim.com
Larry Gene Joseph Chartier
Larry Gene Joseph Chartier, age 74, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the Carroll American Legion. A private interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.
1380kcim.com
Beverly Rix
A Private Family Funeral service for 81-year-old Beverly Rix of Manning will be held in early October at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with Burial in the Manning cemetery. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Bev died Friday Sept. 30th at her home in Manning.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Conservation’s Mom Monday Starts On October 10
Carroll County Conservation invites mothers and caregivers to join them for Mom Mondays. The program begins at Great Western Park in Manning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10. Participants will partake in a story walk together and share stories about being a mother. This is a self-guided free activity. No pre-registration is required. Great Western Park is located at 31203 Birch Ave. in Manning. For more information on the event, individuals can contact Carroll County Conservation at 712-792-4614.
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
kttn.com
Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
Early morning house fire in Iowa determined to be arson, investigators say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — An early morning house fire on Sunday is believed to have been caused by arson, the Fort Dodge Fire Department said. The fire department responded to reports of a possible house fire around 1:53 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street. According to reports, flames were visible from the Kenyon […]
1380kcim.com
Porktoberfest Is Scheduled For Next Week In Downtown Sac City
The annual Porktoberfest in Sac City is next week and will feature plenty of activities for families to enjoy. Festivities get kicked off on Thursday, October 6 at 5:00 p.m. and will last till 7:00 p.m. Crystal Hanrahan Chamber Main Street Executive Director says they have plenty planned for this year’s event.
theperrynews.com
Child hit by car on Willis Avenue Friday
A motor vehicle struck a child Friday afternoon on Willis Avenue. The juvenile victim is conscious and breathing, according to public safety radio traffic. The incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Willis Avenue near 10th Street. The circumstances of the mishap are under investigation at this...
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native
When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
1380kcim.com
65th Annual Carroll Band Day On Saturday Features 50+ Parade Entries And 12 Marching Bands
Tomorrow (Saturday) is the big day as middle and high school bands from around the state travel to Carroll to participate in the 65th annual Carroll Band Day parade. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. 9th and Adams Streets. The bands and parade entries will travel south two blocks to W. 7th Street before heading east for three blocks. The parade turns north for two blocks on N. Clark Street, east on E. 9th Street through Graham Park, and across N. Grant Road via 7th Street. More than 50 floats from local businesses and organizations are expected to join in the parade, and 12 bands from Class 1A, 2A, and 3A are scheduled to perform and will be judged for overall performance. Following the parade, four of the bands will demonstrate their field routines at the Carroll Athletic Field. Parade marshals for the 2022 Carroll Band Day Parade are 2020 Carroll Citizen of the Year Carol Gronstal and 2021 Carroll Citizen of the Year Mary Swanson. Residents are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and line the streets for Saturday’s parade.
1380kcim.com
St. Anthony Chronic Care Center Is Hosting A Free Event in Just Under Two Weeks
The St. Anthony Chronic Care Center invites individuals to attend a free event in Carroll. The diabetes education event is on Wednesday, October 12, at the Carrollton Event Centre. There are two parts to this event, with everything getting kicked off at 5:00 p.m. The first part is a social hour with appetizers, and participants can browse medical vendor displays. The education part begins at 6:00 p.m. and runs till 7:00 p.m. Individuals will hear from expert staff from the St. Anthony Chronic Care Center. Food will be provided along with a Q&A section. Pre-registration is required. A link to the form can be found included with this story on our website.
Woman’s Body, Car Recovered From Crawford County Pond
(Denison, IA) — Authorities in Crawford County say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a-m. KCCI/TV reports that they determined a car had driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
One Injured Following Moped Vs Vehicle Crash in Perry Friday
A moped versus vehicle crash resulted in one injury Friday evening in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, the incident happened at 4:54pm on Willis Avenue near the intersection with 10th Street. After the vehicles struck each other, the juvenile operator of the moped suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The police department adds the crash was determined to be a no fault incident and there will not be citations issued.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
