Tomorrow (Saturday) is the big day as middle and high school bands from around the state travel to Carroll to participate in the 65th annual Carroll Band Day parade. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. 9th and Adams Streets. The bands and parade entries will travel south two blocks to W. 7th Street before heading east for three blocks. The parade turns north for two blocks on N. Clark Street, east on E. 9th Street through Graham Park, and across N. Grant Road via 7th Street. More than 50 floats from local businesses and organizations are expected to join in the parade, and 12 bands from Class 1A, 2A, and 3A are scheduled to perform and will be judged for overall performance. Following the parade, four of the bands will demonstrate their field routines at the Carroll Athletic Field. Parade marshals for the 2022 Carroll Band Day Parade are 2020 Carroll Citizen of the Year Carol Gronstal and 2021 Carroll Citizen of the Year Mary Swanson. Residents are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and line the streets for Saturday’s parade.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO