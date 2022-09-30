ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
elonnewsnetwork.com

Spanish professor receives fellowship, brings new ideas to Elon

Elon alumna Deena Elrefai ’22 shares her work with immigration policy in professor Federico Pous' Exploring Identity class Sept. 22. Professor of Spanish Federico “Fede” Pous is bringing new perspectives of learning to Elon University students as one of 10 nationwide faculty members in the third cohort of the Andrew W. Mellon Periclean Faculty Leadership program.
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy