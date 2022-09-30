Read full article on original website
Elegant Tuscan Style Ocean View Home in Crystal Cove
This stunning luxury home in Newport Beach, California features Mediterranean style architecture with Tuscan influence. Designed by Richard Krantz Architecture, the interior is a blend of classic and contemporary elegance. The residence is situated in a gated community on a hilltop with stunning views of the ocean, harbor and city...
themuddraker.org
Activities & Hidden Gems in the Claremont Village
Article and photos by Shivani Manivasagan and Shreya Balaji. If you’re looking for nearby off-campus adventures, the Claremont Village is most Mudders’ go-to. While the Village is well-known to Mudders for its açaí and sweet treats, it has so many more niche places. Read on to find out about the Village’s hidden gems, and we hope you try out some of these places next time you visit!
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
gotodestinations.com
22 Fun & Fantastic Things to Do in Long Beach, California
Long Beach, California is a beautiful coastal city located in Southern California. With its sandy beaches, mild climate, and friendly atmosphere, Long Beach is a popular destination for both tourists and locals alike. There are plenty of things to do in this vibrant city, from exploring the historic Ferry Terminal...
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest
Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Pacific Airshow ready to rip in Huntington Beach
U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Katz liked going to the now defunct Van Nuys Airshow as a child growing up in the San Fernando Valley. Sometimes, his mother would take him to Los Angeles International Airport to see planes take off and land. “It was always just one of those...
fullcoll.edu
Review: Knott’s Scary Farm reinvents their park with never before seen horror elements
As spooky season approaches, Knott’s Scary Farm continues to be one of the leading scare parks in Southern California. With multiple new mazes and restricting guidelines, they are continuing to set the standards on horror and safety. Before going, make sure to remember the new chaperone and bag policy....
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022
Not every Halloween event is meant to scare you to death. There are some haunted houses on our list, but there are also family-friendly events and scary movie showings. At Universal Studios' annual Halloween events, you can face familiar enemies and be scared by big-budget scares and famous horror movie characters.
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
ylhsthewrangler.com
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church Hosts Annual Fall Celebration: The Oktoberfest
September 24, 2015, was one of the very best days of my life. After surviving a little less than a month in the sixth grade, in a new class with a higher level of difficulty, I was ready to enjoy some weekend fun. Lucky for me, St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church was holding its annual Oktoberfest celebration that weekend, and after some cutting-edge debate with my parents, they allowed me to attend the celebration on Friday night with some friends.
8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California
Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean
Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
fullertonobserver.com
Fullerton Heritage presents: Local Landmark Number 72: Dreyfus Building
On June 24, 1924, the Santa Ana Daily Register reported that San Mateo “capitalist” Emil B. Dreyfus (1873-1943), founder of the Peninsula Burner and Oil Company of San Francisco, would be constructing a new business block on South Harbor Boulevard as a real estate investment. Emil was the son of former Anaheim mayor Benjamin Dreyfus (1824-1886), a wealthy Jewish wine tycoon born in Bavaria. The commercial building was to be constructed on three lots purchased a month earlier from pioneer rancher Eugene Livingstone (1863-1940). The project was one of several building plans the South Side Improvement Association hoped would bring people and commerce to the underserved south side of Fullerton. Opened on September 10,1924, the business block was not an immediate success, with only a few of the store fronts rented. But over the decades, the complex would house a fruit and vegetable market, a café, a liquor store, a printing shop, a taxidermy, and several automotive dealerships and service departments. During World War II, the Fullerton Feeder Shop (425 S. Harbor Blvd.) served as an employment center for men and women seeking vital war work in the defense industry.
Portion of 91 Freeway in Corona remains closed through Monday for work
A portion of the 91 Freeway Sunday remained closed in Corona due to resurfacing work. The work was being done on the eastbound lanes between Main Street in Corona and the interchange with the 15 Freeway. The lanes were closed Friday night. The work was part of a $12.5 million project, which includes repairing concrete barriers. Caltrans hopes to have the entire project concluded by December.
newsantaana.com
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9
After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
SoCal to see cooler-than-average temperatures Monday
Southern California should see another day of cooler temperatures on Monday, but things will warm up a bit later in the week.
Woman found dead inside Lake Forest home that caught fire
A woman was found dead inside a home that burned Saturday night in Lake Forest. The house is located on the 21,000 block of Midcrest Drive where firefighters responded to the house fire just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. It took Orange County Fire Authority firefighters one hour and 32 minutes to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
danapointtimes.com
aPizza Doho Delivers East Coast Pizza to Dana Point
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
