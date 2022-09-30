Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
wxpr.org
New AARP poll shows Republicans leading in Wisconsin's major midterm races
A new election poll from AARP found Republican candidates for major Wisconsin midterm races have narrow leads over their Democratic rivals. The poll shows Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels with a 3 percent lead over Democratic incumbent Tony Evers. It also shows Republican Senator Ron Johnson with a 5 percent...
CBS 58
Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
captimes.com
Opinion | Republicans are campaigning on lies — and getting away with it
I'm beginning to wonder if the Burlington Liars Club can hold a candle to the raft of untruths that are being tossed around like tennis balls this election season. One of the most hilarious is GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' claims that Gov. Tony Evers has paroled nearly 1,000 convicted felons in his first term in office while his predecessor Scott Walker released "zero" in all his eight years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Candidates for Wisconsin governor share priorities at 2022 Maple Leaf Parade
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Maple Leaf Parade provided a chance for candidates to put their faces before the crowd. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is a Democrat running for re-election in November, and his opponent Tim Michels, who is a Republican, made a visit to see La Crosse’s 61st Oktoberfest and get their messages out to the public.
Badger Herald
Law enforcement must take a backseat in Wisconsin’s response to opioid crisis
Sept. 8, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee approved the disbursement plan of $31 million dollars received earlier this month by the State. The new budget is a modified version of the initial proposal offered by the Department of Health Services. “The legislature has insisted on having this oversight,...
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
cwbradio.com
Three Wisconsin Tech College Board Members Refuse to Step Down
(Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three members of the board overseeing Wisconsin's technical colleges are refusing to step down even though their terms ended more than a year ago. According to Rich Kremer of Wisconsin Public Radio, it's the same approach used by Wausau dentist Fred Prehn who was encouraged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
kiowacountypress.net
Ag stats: August 2022 U.S. and mountain states grain stocks highlights
Off-farm all wheat stocks in Arizona on September 1, 2022 were 4.04 million bushels, down 28 percent from September 1, 2021, according to the September 1 Agricultural Survey and September Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Other Arizona grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
wpr.org
Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike
As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control
A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Planning to vote on Election Day? Make sure you have one of these forms of ID
MADISON, Wis. — Voting in Wisconsin requires a photo ID, which means voters have just over a month to make sure they have an acceptable form available before casting their vote on Election Day. The following types of photo IDs are acceptable on Election Day, according to the City...
newsfromthestates.com
How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?
STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
empowerwisconsin.org
PowerUp: Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor
MADISON — With 40 days until Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says he feels good about where he is in the campaign. A recent Trafalgar Group Poll shows the Wisconsin businessman with a slight lead on Democrat Gov. Tony Evers. Other polls have the race tight, with Evers up by a few points.
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
Comments / 0