Lewisville City Council looks to address affordable housing issue with creation of public facility corporation

Black Rock Coffee, which offers coffee, smoothies and energy drinks, has plans to open to a location in Keller. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee) The city of Keller approved a special-use permit from Black Rock Coffee, which will be located at 1600 N. Main St., during a City Council meeting on Sept. 20. The Oregon-based company will open a 2,077-square-foot location with indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-thru in the 38-acre mixed-used Center Stage Development off US 377. It is slated to open in summer 2023, officials said during the meeting. The expected hours of operations will be 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Black Rock Coffee was founded in 2008 and has locations in seven states. The coffee company’s menu includes hot and iced coffee drinks as well as teas, smoothies and energy drinks. The company also sells its own roasted coffee and coffee subscriptions. https://br.coffee.

KELLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO