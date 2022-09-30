Lewisville City Council looks to address affordable housing issue with creation of public facility corporation

Read full article on original website
Lewisville City Council approves economic development agreement for Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
Lewisville City Council approved an economic development agreement for Gas Monkey Bar & Grill on Sept. 12. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Gas Monkey Bar & Grill is set to open a location in Lewisville. City Council approved an economic development agreement with the developer Sept. 12. The 7.4-acre restaurant and entertainment venue will be located at 1951 N. Summit Ave.
Free public transit rides available to Tarrant County voters for November election
Early voting begins Oct. 24 and extends through Nov. 4, and Election Day is Nov. 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tarrant County voters can get a free ride to the polls through early voting and on Election Day. The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a partnership for free election rides with...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
Downtown McKinney reinstates parking enforcement after making signage, stall marking improvements
The DASH shuttle service can transport up to six passengers anywhere in McKinney's Cultural District. (Community Impact file photo) Historic Downtown McKinney will see increased parking restriction enforcement beginning Oct. 3. The city of McKinney evaluated parking restrictions in the downtown area over the last two years and determined improvements...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen intersection to be developed after multiple proposals
After multiple proposals, the northwest corner of Alma Drive and Exchange Parkway is slated to see a new development. At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Hayley Angel, Allen’s planning manager, told council that previous development proposals have included gas stations, grocery stores, and other uses. The current proposal involves splitting the property into three parcels where two of the parcels will hold drive-in or drive through restaurants, and the third parcel is slated to hold a dental or medical office.
Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change for parks in Lakeside Village
The Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a zoning ordinance that would allow signs in certain Lakeside Village parks during its Sept. 26 meeting. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact Newspaper) The Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of a zoning ordinance that affects Lakeside...
garlandtx.gov
Garland Welcomes New Assistant City Manager
Phillip “Phil” Urrutia will join the City of Garland as an Assistant City Manager on Monday, Oct. 3. Phil has more than 14 years of experience in municipal government including leadership roles in Municipal Court, Purchasing and Fleet. Most recently, Urrutia served as Assistant City Manager in Odessa,...
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
Site plan for Shepherds Glen Park improvements OK'd during Frisco zoning meeting
The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan for renovations on Shepherds Glen Park. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan for renovations on Shepherds Glen Park during a Sept. 27 meeting. A 2019-20 study of the 13.3-acre park at 12012...
Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of Flower Mound Ranch project zoning
Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of the Flower Mound Ranch project during its September 26 meeting. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval for the zoning of Flower Mound Ranch, a 1,066 acre development expanding from the intersection of Cross Timbers Rd. and U.S. Highway 377.
Sales tax solution to fund McKinney road projects, spur economic development
Example of road needing full reconstruction in McKinney. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) As part of an effort to promote economic development through street improvements, the city of McKinney is taking what officials call a “creative,” “long-term approach” to managing roadways. On June 21, City Council unanimously...
City of Keller approves permit for Black Rock Coffee location
Black Rock Coffee, which offers coffee, smoothies and energy drinks, has plans to open to a location in Keller. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee) The city of Keller approved a special-use permit from Black Rock Coffee, which will be located at 1600 N. Main St., during a City Council meeting on Sept. 20. The Oregon-based company will open a 2,077-square-foot location with indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-thru in the 38-acre mixed-used Center Stage Development off US 377. It is slated to open in summer 2023, officials said during the meeting. The expected hours of operations will be 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Black Rock Coffee was founded in 2008 and has locations in seven states. The coffee company’s menu includes hot and iced coffee drinks as well as teas, smoothies and energy drinks. The company also sells its own roasted coffee and coffee subscriptions. https://br.coffee.
Argyle ISD board approves lower tax rate
The Argyle ISD board of trustees approved a lower tax rate during its September board meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Argyle ISD board of trustees approved a lower property tax rate during its Sept. 19 board meeting. The board approved a rate of $1.3976 per $100 valuation. That tax rate...
Highland Village City Council appoints new members to various boards
Highland Village City Council appointed new members to various boards and commissions Sept. 27. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Highland Village City Council unanimously approved the appointment of new members to various board and commission positions during its Sept. 27 meeting. The Board of Ethics appointed Megan Pigott; the Community...
Portion of Waketon Road in Double Oak closed Sept. 30
Crews will be pouring concrete on a portion of Waketon Road on Sept. 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A detour will be in place at the intersection of Bridlewood Boulevard and Waketon Road on Sept. 30 while the town of Double Oak places concrete, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
Transportation updates: Campbell Boulevard closures, West Prairie Creek Drive project underway in Richardson
There are several road projects in progress in Richardson during September and October. (Courtesy Fotolia) Here is a list of ongoing transportation projects in Richardson. Gas line repair could close the left and center lanes of eastbound Renner Road between Plano Road and Foxboro Drive weekdays between 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. until mid-October, according to a Sept. 2 city release. The left-turn lane on Plano Road going southbound on Renner Road may also be closed at times.
No water for decades, but non-profit hoping to bring advanced tech to Dallas community that makes drinking water from the air
DALLAS, Texas — An innovative, high-tech way to create clean and safe drinking water is being eyed as a tool to help the community of Sandbranch cope with a problem its dealt with for roughly 30 years: no access to a municipal water or sewage system. Some residents there...
Keller ISD, city of Fort Worth to add 5 more school resource officers
Keller ISD board member Micah Young (far left) talks about the addition of more school resource officers within the schools inside the Fort Worth city limits this school year. (Courtesy Keller ISD) The Keller ISD approved a revised contract with the city of Fort Worth to provide additional school resource...
First United Bank offering financial workshops, community engagement events in Plano
First United Bank will host monthly community engagement events. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) First United Bank opened its first Plano location Sept 26. "We recognized that there was definitely a gap between the north and south [areas] of [Dallas-Fort Worth]," said D’Andre Allegra, First United Bank spend life wisely ambassador. “And with Plano being such a huge market, we recognized that there had to be a presence here.”
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
