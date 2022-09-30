Read full article on original website
Notice of Public Hearing - Kiowa County
OF TWO METEOROLOGICAL (MET) TOWERS IN KIOWA COUNTY. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Orsted Onshore North America, LLC has petitioned the Board of County Commissioners of Kiowa County for approval of a conditional use permit for the proposed construction of two MET towers; one South of Haswell, Colorado, and another South of Arlington, Colorado. A public hearing will be held before the Kiowa County Board of County Commissioners at the date, time and location specified below:
Notice of Hearing - Kiowa County Land Use Permit
Board of County Commissioners/1041 Permitting Authority. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Kiowa County Board of Commissioners/1041 Permitting Authority will hold a Public Hearing to consider a 1041 Permit application. APPLICANT: Xcel Energy. LOCATION: As described in the Application For Site Selection and Construction of Major Facilities of a Public...
Voting Equipment Logic and Accuracy Testing - Kiowa County
LOGIC AND ACCURACY TESTING (LAT) AS REQUIRED BY C.R.S. 1-7-509 (2) (b) ON THE VOTING EQUIPMENT WILL BE HELD AT THE KIOWA COUNTY CLERK'S OFFICE OCTOBER 3, 2022 AT 9:00 A.M. TEST BALLOTS WILL BE VOTED TO SEE THAT THE VOTING EQUIPMENT IS RECORDED PROPERLY. WE ENCOURAGE CANDIDATES AND PARTY...
Notice of Purchase of Real Estate at Tax Lien Sale
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE AT TAX LIEN SALE. AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED. To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having an Interest or Title of Record in or to the said Premises and to Whom It May Concern, and more especially to Brad Williams, Tami Brown and A. Ray Brown.
Kiowa County Commissioners meeting minutes - September 15, 2022
The Regular meeting of the Kiowa County Commissioners was called to order on September 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman Donald Oswald. Chairman Oswald opened the meeting with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Donald Oswald, Chairman. Howard "Butch" Robertson, Commissioner Mike Lening, Commissioner. Delisa Weeks, County Clerk. Tina...
