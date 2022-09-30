“[Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] is my sister,” Kanye “Ye” West wrote on Instagram on Oct. 4, a day after Ye, 45, attacked the Vogue editor over her saying his “White Lives Matter” fashion show was “hugely irresponsible” and “pure violence.” In Ye’s post on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian‘s ex said that he was not “letting people go to bed thinking I didn’t meet with Gabrielle at 5 pm today for two hours, then we went to dinner at [Ferdi].” From there, Ye claimed that Anna Wintour had Elvis director Baz Luhrmann “film our meeting and we are editing [it] tonight. We took pics and I was instructed to not post them.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO