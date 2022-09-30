Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Cameron Norrie forced out of Japan Open with Covid-19, Frances Tiafoe advances
Cameron Norrie was forced to pull out of the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19 while out competing in South Korea. Norrie wrote in a social media post: "Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.
ESPN
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Man United despite frustrations
Erik ten Hag has insisted Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United, despite concerns the striker could leave in January's transfer window after a lack of game time. Ronaldo was an unused substitute in United's heavy defeat against rivals Man City on Sunday. Ten Hag said he resisted the temptation to bring on Ronaldo "out of respect for his career."
Comments / 0