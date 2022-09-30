ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Guardian

Molly Russell was trapped by the cruel algorithms of Pinterest and Instagram

As the inquest into the death of Molly Russell ground to its conclusion on Friday, what kept flashing like a faulty neon sign in one’s mind was a rhetorical question asked by Alexander Pope in 1735: “Who breaks a butterfly upon a wheel?” For Pope it was a reference to “breaking on the wheel”, a medieval form of torture in which victims had their long bones broken by an iron bar while tied to a Catherine wheel, named after St Catherine who was executed in this way.
Engadget

All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs

Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
Andrew Tate
HackerNoon

How to Activate Disappearing Messages on Instagram

Most people love to check others’ photos, videos, and personal messages. It feels awkward when someone checks your personal messages on any social media platform, especially on Instagram. To get rid of this, I will teach you how to hide Instagram messages, so that no one can read your direct messages. In this post, you will get complete knowledge of how to hide Instagram messages without deleting them.
Indy100

Man shares optical illusion he says only 1% of people can read

"Can you read this on your first try?"That is the question TikToker HecticNick (@hecticnick) asked after sharing an optical illusion he claims only one per cent of people in the world can read.HecticNick's platform has numerous videos on illusions and verbal trickery that perplex his over 3.9 million followers.The mind-bending image in question shows what appears to be sticks and blocks lined up.But as HecticNick explains, there's actually a word written out in the symbols. Do you spot it?Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIf you can't, he gave some advice: "Try closing your eyes about 90 per...
mvnews.org

Social media app, Be Real, takes student body by storm

A teacher is instructing their class when all of a sudden, they are interrupted by a class full of excited teenagers. After a student shouts, “Be Real just went off!” The class all pull out their phones, rushing to post on time. Be Real is a new social...
The Independent

Twitter posts the first ever edited tweet

Twitter has posted its first edited tweet, showing how the posts will look when the feature is rolled out.The social media company sent the tweet yesterday, with a “Last Edited” time and date at the bottom of the post.Users can click that link and view the entire edited history of the tweet.Once the edit button goes live, it’ll first become available to Twitter Blue users, the company’s $4.99 premium platform that provides access to the latest features such as the ability to undo tweets, ad-free articles, bookmark folders, and more.hellothis is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let...
knowtechie.com

The OG App gives you an ad-free Instagram experience

There’s been a lot of uproar about Instagram’s recent design changes, and the creators of The OG App are looking to do something about it. The OG App was created by a group of developers who were tired of the new look. So, they decided to create an app that takes Instagram back to its old days.
DIY Photography

Should photographers be worried about AI in photography?

Artificial Intelligence in photography is showing huge growth. We’re even seeing our social media feeds flooded with AI-created images. Just last month, we saw that an AI-generated image won first place at a fine arts competition. We’ve also seen Getty Images moving away from AI-generated images. I agree with this decision, but we also need to address the wider landscape because, quite simply, AI art isn’t going away.
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
