Molly Russell was trapped by the cruel algorithms of Pinterest and Instagram
As the inquest into the death of Molly Russell ground to its conclusion on Friday, what kept flashing like a faulty neon sign in one’s mind was a rhetorical question asked by Alexander Pope in 1735: “Who breaks a butterfly upon a wheel?” For Pope it was a reference to “breaking on the wheel”, a medieval form of torture in which victims had their long bones broken by an iron bar while tied to a Catherine wheel, named after St Catherine who was executed in this way.
Social media newcomer BeReal is forcing disrupters like TikTok into copycat mode, but now comes the hard part
Not long ago, TikTok was the only up-and-coming platform that had companies like Meta, Twitter and YouTube shaking in their Silicon Valley boots – so much so that both Instagram and YouTube “adopted” short-form video scrolling. But even though TikTok remains at the top of its game...
‘World’s worst boss’ sparks fierce debate after making employees change phone numbers for bizarre reason
A BIZARRE boss has come under fire for refusing to hire people who have the number five as the fifth digit of their phone number. The boss of the education company in Shenzen, China has reportedly told job applicants to change their number if they're serious about getting a role at the firm.
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
How to Activate Disappearing Messages on Instagram
Most people love to check others’ photos, videos, and personal messages. It feels awkward when someone checks your personal messages on any social media platform, especially on Instagram. To get rid of this, I will teach you how to hide Instagram messages, so that no one can read your direct messages. In this post, you will get complete knowledge of how to hide Instagram messages without deleting them.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Man shares optical illusion he says only 1% of people can read
"Can you read this on your first try?"That is the question TikToker HecticNick (@hecticnick) asked after sharing an optical illusion he claims only one per cent of people in the world can read.HecticNick's platform has numerous videos on illusions and verbal trickery that perplex his over 3.9 million followers.The mind-bending image in question shows what appears to be sticks and blocks lined up.But as HecticNick explains, there's actually a word written out in the symbols. Do you spot it?Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIf you can't, he gave some advice: "Try closing your eyes about 90 per...
Ars Technica
Facebook users sue Meta for bypassing beefy Apple security to spy on millions
After Apple updated its privacy rules in 2021 to easily allow iOS users to opt out of all tracking by third-party apps, so many people opted out that the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that Meta lost $10 billion in revenue over the next year. Meta's business model depends on selling...
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
mvnews.org
Social media app, Be Real, takes student body by storm
A teacher is instructing their class when all of a sudden, they are interrupted by a class full of excited teenagers. After a student shouts, “Be Real just went off!” The class all pull out their phones, rushing to post on time. Be Real is a new social...
Twitter posts the first ever edited tweet
Twitter has posted its first edited tweet, showing how the posts will look when the feature is rolled out.The social media company sent the tweet yesterday, with a “Last Edited” time and date at the bottom of the post.Users can click that link and view the entire edited history of the tweet.Once the edit button goes live, it’ll first become available to Twitter Blue users, the company’s $4.99 premium platform that provides access to the latest features such as the ability to undo tweets, ad-free articles, bookmark folders, and more.hellothis is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let...
I quit my job after I made $7,000 on YouTube in a month and I didn’t even have to sell anything
AFTER starting his YouTube channel, Chris Boutté was able to make $7,000 in his most profitable month, thanks to what's known as quiet quitting. Quiet quitting is not actually leaving your job. It's where employees work only within the defined timeframe of their set schedule. Once Chris started applying...
knowtechie.com
The OG App gives you an ad-free Instagram experience
There’s been a lot of uproar about Instagram’s recent design changes, and the creators of The OG App are looking to do something about it. The OG App was created by a group of developers who were tired of the new look. So, they decided to create an app that takes Instagram back to its old days.
DIY Photography
Should photographers be worried about AI in photography?
Artificial Intelligence in photography is showing huge growth. We’re even seeing our social media feeds flooded with AI-created images. Just last month, we saw that an AI-generated image won first place at a fine arts competition. We’ve also seen Getty Images moving away from AI-generated images. I agree with this decision, but we also need to address the wider landscape because, quite simply, AI art isn’t going away.
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
People Are Sharing The Millennial Trends, Experiences, And Memories They Don't Think Will Last Beyond Their Generation
Wait, what happened to cursive?
CoinTelegraph
Sociogram: The first social network focused on decentralization & security + MEME Contest $15,000!
Today we are happy to announce the launch of Sociogram. The first social network with a focus on decentralization and security. Sociogram respects the basic human right of freedom of speech. With the help of decentralized protocols, it allows you to return this right that traditional social networks have stripped you of.
Twitch Testing 'Elevated Chat' Paid Chat Feature
Twitch launched an experimental "Elevated Chat" feature Thursday, enabling viewers in participating channels to pay to pin messages temporarily.
