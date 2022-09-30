ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Fans will soon be able to pour their own beers at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — New England Patriots fans will soon be able to pour their own beers at Gillette Stadium. This week, Foxborough’s five-member Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to approve the self-serve beer option. “The only difference between this portable and a typical draught portable is that...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, MA
Football
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Auburn, MA
Auburn, MA
Sports
Boston

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Marino
WCVB

Walpole man in Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian, 'We thought we were going to die'

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Chris Donovan, who also has a house in Walpole, was inside his Fort Myers Beach home as Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered Florida's southwest coast. "We thought we were going to die, you know, honestly, like it was incredible," Donovan said. "The whole house was shaking and it was just it was unbelievable. The place is devastated."
WALPOLE, MA
Boston Globe

Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair

The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant. Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
TOPSFIELD, MA
bcgavel.com

The State of Covid at Boston College

Like many students vowing to hit the Plex five times a week at the start of the new calendar year, Boston College said, “New year, new me!” in regards to COVID-19. The news that BC would no longer require weekly COVID tests for its undergraduate students rocked many parts of campus when it surfaced last winter. Many students feared the worst. Without weekly testing of the undergraduate student body, the university simply could not know its true positivity rate. However, if last February was a gamble of epic proportions, this September is a nightmare. New developments in the school’s COVID safety protocols (or lack thereof) are nothing short of dismal.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Gridiron Football#Football Team#American Football
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

COVID-19 updated boosters garner underwhelming opinion among Bostonians

The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters that are adapted to the Omicron variant last month, but less than half of people who are eligible for the booster have received it. “The Boston Public Health Commission strongly encourages residents to protect themselves now by staying up...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP 22News

Pet of the Week: Meet Tiny!

(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to Tiny! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more about this sweet little girl. Cuddle buddy wanted! Tiny is a sweet little girl looking for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy