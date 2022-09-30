ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

scriptype.com

Water line construction has begun.

Municipal water for commercial properties in the Richfield Historic District has been promised for over a decade. Now the water pipes have been delivered and construction of a Cleveland Water line is underway on state routes 303 and 176. Fabrizi Construction is digging up the streets, and one-lane traffic will...
RICHFIELD, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Summit County, OSHP says

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died following an early-morning crash after rear-ending a semi-truck in Summit County on Saturday, according to OSHP officials. The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. on State Route 18, located in Bath Township, on Oct. 1, according to a department press release. A 1997...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning

A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
ycitynews.com

ZFD responds to house fire Friday

Zanesville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire late Friday afternoon. Initial reports appear to show that the home was empty at the time the call came in. According to scanner traffic, the report of a fire came in at around 5:50 p.m. Friday, the caller notifying dispatch that...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire

UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.

Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
LOUISVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
theccmonline.com

Investigation begins into early morning fatal fire

On Sept. 29 at 4:19 a.m., the Great Tral Fire District was dispatched to a shed fire at 2256 Alliance Rd., Malvern, where there was a fatality. The shed was being used as a residence. “The building was fully engulfed,” said Chief Ralph Castellucci. “This is a fatality, fire units...
MALVERN, OH
scriptype.com

Methodist pastor returns to local roots

The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
HUDSON, OH

