FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Water line construction has begun.
Municipal water for commercial properties in the Richfield Historic District has been promised for over a decade. Now the water pipes have been delivered and construction of a Cleveland Water line is underway on state routes 303 and 176. Fabrizi Construction is digging up the streets, and one-lane traffic will...
Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County
Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
Firefighter, EMS Captain in Ashland County killed after motorcycle crash, OSHP says
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter and EMS Captain in Ashland County died after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on Sunday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened on Country Road 1302 at around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Perry Township, according...
1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Summit County, OSHP says
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died following an early-morning crash after rear-ending a semi-truck in Summit County on Saturday, according to OSHP officials. The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. on State Route 18, located in Bath Township, on Oct. 1, according to a department press release. A 1997...
Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning
A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Two hurt, including firefighter, in Canton
Two people were hurt in a Canton apartment fire, including a first responder.
Frost advisory issued for almost all of Northeast Ohio
A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.
Woman trying to escape Massillon Police strikes 2 drivers and 4 dealership cars, OSHP says
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman allegedly struck two cars on the road and four more parked at a dealership as she tried to speed away from Massillon Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on SR-172 west of Perry Drive at approximately 6:48 p.m. on...
ZFD responds to house fire Friday
Zanesville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire late Friday afternoon. Initial reports appear to show that the home was empty at the time the call came in. According to scanner traffic, the report of a fire came in at around 5:50 p.m. Friday, the caller notifying dispatch that...
Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire
UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
Canfield Fairgrounds hosting fish sale
Fish help sustain water quality, which in turn supports animal and plant life.
Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.
Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
Investigation begins into early morning fatal fire
On Sept. 29 at 4:19 a.m., the Great Tral Fire District was dispatched to a shed fire at 2256 Alliance Rd., Malvern, where there was a fatality. The shed was being used as a residence. “The building was fully engulfed,” said Chief Ralph Castellucci. “This is a fatality, fire units...
Myles Garrett cited for failing to control car in crash; investigators release more details, photos
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Myles Garrett was issued a citation for failing to control his Porsche during Monday’s rollover crash in Medina County. According to crash investigators:. “Unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance. Impairment...
Portage County school dedicates football game to 11-year-old killed in crash
Turning sadness into a celebration of life, a Northeast Ohio community came together to honor an 11-year old boy killed in a tragic crash one week ago.
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
