Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
G&S Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 260,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,215,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September
Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $13.47 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.
tickerreport.com
Analyzing Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends. Analyst Ratings.
tickerreport.com
Evercore ISI Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $95.00
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Summer Road Llc Buys 18,800 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock
Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):. On Tuesday, September 27th, Summer Road Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $608,400.00. Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance. Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock...
tickerreport.com
Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) versus Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Head-To-Head Survey
Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
tickerreport.com
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com
CorMedix stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.02. CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
tickerreport.com
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
tickerreport.com
C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,480 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Financial Survey: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
tickerreport.com
Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 9,262 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0