wellsvillesun.com
8-man football report: Wellsville takes on Pembroke during Senior Night; Bolivar-Richburg stays unbeaten (photo gallery)
(Note: As stats and scoring summaries are not made available for Wellsville football, Chris Brooks put together this detailed story and scoring report from YouTube) Wellsville had Senior Night on Friday, with the Pembroke Dragons in town for a visit. And right out of the gate in the opening quarter,...
Atmore Advance
Escambia Academy scores off 3 turnovers in 2nd quarter, defeats Hooper 38-20 on homecoming
Escambia Academy scored touchdowns as a result of three turnovers in the second quarter as the Cougars beat Hooper Academy 38-20 on homecoming tonight at Bachelor Field in Canoe. The first turnover for the Cougars came in the form of an interception catch by Christian Crook. From Crook’s forced turnover,...
