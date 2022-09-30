Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia's Season Six Premiere Starts The Paranormal Liberation War
The War has begun in My Hero Academia, as the season six premiere has arrived online and sees the Shonen heroes assembling before a villainous force that ranks over one hundred thousand members strong. With Season Five spending the majority of its time building toward the major confrontation between the Class 1-A heroes and the villainous forces surrounding Shigaraki, the latest episode hits the ground floor running and has some wild moving pieces as the Paranormal Liberation War begins.
ABC News
See 1st look of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
The next movie in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise now has a name. On Thursday, 20th Century Studios dropped a first look at the forthcoming film, as well its title: "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." The image released by the studio shows Owen Teague's ape Cornelius on...
dexerto.com
Suzume anime movie from Your Name director gets new trailer
Fans of Your Name, get ready, because another film by the same creators is on the way, with a new trailer and poster to boot. If you’re someone who loved the anime movie Your Name, then now’s the time to get excited, since the same creators are bringing out a new film, Suzume no Tojimari, otherwise known as Suzume’s Door-Locking.
ComicBook
Black Clover Shares Special Art for Anime's 5th Anniversary
Black Clover's anime run might be done for now, but the franchise is still going all out for the anime's newest anniversary with some fun new art! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is now working its way through the final arc of its run overall with the latest chapters of the series, but the anime came to an end long before this. With 170 episodes under its belt capping off a very impressive several year run, Black Clover's anime came to an end before the events of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc and far before the final arc of the series.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gorgeously creepy animation deemed too scary for kids uncovers a new world on streaming
Notable author Neil Gaiman is currently riding the high of a lifetime as The Sandman continues to dominate the Netflix charts. And while the comic book series is undoubtedly one of the biggest eye-popping adventures of the year, his heart-thumping dark fantasy novel Coraline is what stands out amongst horror fanatics and spooky stans around the world. With some elbow grease, Gaiman’s award-winning novel soon became a hit stop-motion film in 2009’s Coraline.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Trailer Reveals Several Stories of Horror
Join Guillermo del Toro in a new trailer for the monster maestro’s upcoming horror event, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Welcoming viewers inside, del Toro unleashes a peek of what’s to come when the Netflix anthology series debuts its first two episodes on the streamer on October 25 with two episodes to follow the next three nights.
SFGate
Queer Superhero Project at Cartoon Forum Promotes Diversity in Animation
Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event. A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of...
How Bear McCreary’s Music Fills Middle Earth and Still Leaves More to Discover
No matter how zoomed-out the view, you can only fit so many mountain ranges, so many massive armies, and so many dirty hobbit fingernails into a single frame. In Middle Earth, it’s the musical score that can always go further, capturing emotion, character turmoil, and the awe and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world in a way that (sometimes literally) echoes far beyond what we can see. The way music works with the image often makes the best scenes out of Tolkien’s stories feel as rousingly epic as they do and why, in both the Peter Jackson film trilogy and Prime...
thedigitalfix.com
The Best anime characters of all time
Who are the best anime characters of all time? When it comes to anime series, there is no shortage of great writing. Anime has made us cry, laugh, and scream a number of times. While the stories and worlds do play a part in this medium’s overall appeal, let’s be honest, the reason we love anime the way we do is thanks to all of the memorable characters we have met over the years on our screens.
IGN
Manifest West - Official Trailer
Manifest West is a coming-of-age story, told through the eyes of a ten-year old girl whose family moves off the grid into untamed North American Wilderness. It’s their attempt to establish normalcy, to thrive off the land, and escape the pressures of modern society. But the family has its own internal pressures building, and you can’t escape what’s going on in your own household, no matter how far you move up a mountain. Check out the trailer for this upcoming thriller movie starring Annet Mahendru, Milo Gibson, Lexy Kolker, Tim Heidecker, and Michael Cudlitz.
ComicBook
Andor Features a Surprising Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Easter Egg
The fourth episode of Andor premiered on Disney+ earlier today, and it features a surprising reference to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. The 2008 video game centered around a previously unseen protege of Darth Vader by the name of Starkiller. While Starkiller has yet to appear in the current Star Wars canon, fans did catch a reference to the character. At one point in the new episode, an armor set that first appeared in the game can be seen in the background. It's a pretty minor Easter egg, but one that fans seemed quite happy to see!
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Why Harrenhal Is Important to Game of Thrones History
House of the Dragon Episode 6 made the passage of time and burden of legacy a major thematic focus of its story – and no location in Westeros knows more about the burden of legacy than Harrenhal. Harrenhal is a location that plays a pivotal role in George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones saga; in House of the Dragon we now learn some of pivotal history of Harrenhal that helped shape its place in Game of Thrones history:
ComicBook
The Rings of Power: Fallen Elves and Origin of the Orcs in Lord of the Rings Explained
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is approaching its first season finale. Its latest episode stunned fans as it touched on the controversial topic of the origin of Orcs. SPOILERS follow for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6, "Udûn." The Rings of Power broaches this topic after the battle to defend the Southlands from Adar and his Orcs. Galadriel and the Numenoreans arrive in time to aid the Southlanders, seemingly saving the day (their victory is short-lived). Galadriel and Halbrand chase Adar himself. Ultimately, Galadriel convinces the Southlands king to capture rather than kill Adar.
Why the White Hart on "House of the Dragon" Is So Significant
Historically, royal hunts haven't exactly gone well in the universe of "Game of Thrones." After all, it was on a hunt that Robert Baratheon was killed thanks, in part, to a scheme set in motion by his wife, Cersei Lannister, which set off a chain reaction of years of war and death. When a royal hunt in pursuit of a mythical, maybe magical creature commences on "House of the Dragon," the results are less deadly but no less meaningful.
IGN
Never Forgotten - Official Trailer
Three friends struggle to cope with reality as the darkness from their past threatens to destroy their friendship, and along with it, their sanity. Check out the trailer for Never Forgotten, the upcoming thriller movie starring Ty Gordon, Robert Thomas Preston, and Andrew John. Never Forgotten, written and directed by...
EW.com
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
on Amazon Prime Video
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. When nobody belives that her best friend Gretchen has been possessed by a demon, Abby turns to a Christian bodybuilder for help. Who's involved?. Elise Fisher (Eighth Grade)...
