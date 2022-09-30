Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Luke Bryan Gets Booed in Iowa, Turns It Into a Joke at Blake Shelton’s Expense [Watch]
Luke Bryan has a passionate, devoted fanbase that's usually game to play along with all of his onstage hijinks, but apparently, even fans as loving as Bryan's have their limits. The country superstar issued some fighting words during a stop on his Farm Tour in Boone, Iowa, on Friday (Sept....
Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]
Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’
New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Scotty McCreery’s Hit Machine Keeps Churning With ‘It Matters to Her’ [Listen]
Scotty McCreery's new single "It Matters for Her" works for two really simple reasons: The first is the genuine — but not overpowering — vocal performance. The soon-to-be-dad never oversells his good guy advice. There are times for a vocalist to make a statement, but this isn't one...
The Tallest Man on Earth Reimagines Hank Williams’ ‘Lost Highway’ for New Covers Album [LISTEN]
Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson — better known by his stage name The Tallest Man on Earth — is set to release a brand new covers album. On Sept. 23, Matsson will share Too Late For Edelweiss via ANTI Records, which features 10 reinterpretations of tracks from Ralph Stanley, The Beatles, Lucinda Williams and many more.
Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula
Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
Wynonna Judd Honors Late Naomi Judd’s Legacy in First Show of The Judds’ Final Tour [Watch]
Wynonna Judd took the stage for the opening night of the Judds' Final Tour on Friday night, and she paid touching tribute to the life and legacy of her late mother, Naomi Judd, in a series of powerful moments. Naomi Judd died on April 30, and her daughters issued a...
Doobie Brothers Founding Member John Hartman Dead at 72
Musician John Hartman, who helped found the Doobie Brothers and served as their drummer on most of their biggest hits, has died. According to multiple media reports, Hartman died at the age of 72. The date, cause and circumstances of his death have not been revealed publicly. The Doobie Brothers...
Kelly Clarkson Had to ‘Fight Like Hell’ for Her Brand After ‘American Idol’ Win
It's 20 years ago — the early 2000s. The biggest pop stars on the planet are Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson, and a young girl from Texas has just been crowned the first ever American Idol. It was a moment that changed Kelly Clarkson's life forever, and two decades later, she's reminiscing on what it was like to launch a career as a female pop star during an era when "sexy" was hotter than ever.
Cole Swindell Keeps His Streak of Multi-Week No. 1 Songs With ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’
Cole Swindell is extending his stay at the top of the country music charts with "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," which is now in its second consecutive week atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It's the third consecutive single for Swindell that has been a multi-week chart-topper, following "Single...
‘The Voice': ‘Cuban Cowboy’ Orlando Mendez Wins Over All Four Coaches With a Luke Combs Hit [Watch]
When Orlando Mendez took the stage for his blind audition as part of Season 22 of The Voice, he could have been comfortable on any of the four coaches' teams. But the country singer from Miami, Fla., chose to compete on new addition, Camila Cabello’s team. Mendez, 26, scored...
Mickey Guyton Joins Metallica For a Rendition Of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ in New York City [Watch]
Heavy metal giants Metallica played a set at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park on Saturday night (Sept. 24), and they had a surprise up their sleeves: The band invited Mickey Guyton, who played the festival earlier that day, back to the stage for a performance of "Nothing Else Matters."
Tenille Townes Lives in the Moment in New Song, ‘The Last Time’ [Listen]
Tenille Townes is commenting on the impermanence of life in her new song, "The Last Time." Co-written by Townes along with Ben Goldsmith and Gordie Sampson, the tune finds the singer highlighting the temporary nature of life and relationships and the importance of holding onto special moments. Accompanied by acoustic...
‘The Voice’ Hopeful’s Kacey Musgraves Cover Inspires Blake Shelton to Bring a Goat Onstage [Watch]
The Voice hopeful Kate Kalvach brought her cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" to the season premiere of the show on Monday night (Sept. 19), and impressed the coaches' panel so much that three of them wound up fighting over who got to bring her onto their team. During Kalvach's performance,...
Look Inside Kelsea Ballerini’s Deluxe Modern Farmhouse in Nashville [Pictures]
Kelsea Ballerini is taking fans inside her new life in a dazzling modern farmhouse in Nashville, and pictures show a property that's cozy, but still offers some showbiz glamor. Ballerini purchased her 5-bedroom modern farmhouse from the builder several years ago, and she had a "blank slate" to work with...
Stevie Nicks Wrote About a ‘Famous Friend’ and a ‘Great Temptation’ on Tour With Tom Petty and Bob Dylan
Stevie Nicks wrote her song "Two Kinds of Love" while on tour with Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. Some have wondered if the song references them.
Kelsea Ballerini Updates Some Song Lyrics in Her Live Show to Reflect Her Divorce [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini kicked off her Heartfirst Tour with a stop at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Saturday night (Sept. 24), and during her time onstage, she made a few lyrical switch-ups to represent current events in her personal life. One of the most obvious changes was in...
Shania Twain Readies New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ for Friday Release
In 2021, Shania Twain said she was on a mission to put out her best album to date. Now fans will get a taste of that new music on Friday (Sept. 23) with a new song titled "Waking Up Dreaming." The "Up" singer teased a new track on social media,...
