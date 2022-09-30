MADRID (AP) — It hasn’t been the return to action that Karim Benzema had hoped for. Benzema was back in Real Madrid’s squad after a long injury layoff but missed a second-half penalty kick on Sunday that helped end the team’s perfect start to the season. Madrid’s streak of nine straight victories in all competitions was halted after a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Osasuna in the Spanish league. The result also cost Madrid the league lead as it was surpassed by Barcelona following its 1-0 win at Mallorca on Saturday. Both teams are tied on 19 points but the Catalan club is ahead on goal difference.

UEFA ・ 15 HOURS AGO