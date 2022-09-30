Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
USA wins 11th world title at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
USA defended its title to win a 11th FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after defeating China 83-61 in Sydney on Saturday. The Americans upped the ante in the second quarter, taking a 43-33 lead into the break, and eventually eased to a fourth straight title. A’Ja Wilson — who...
Idaho8.com
Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium
MADRID (AP) — A minute of silence has been observed before soccer matches around the world in honor of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives. Top players, coaches, clubs and leagues have sent condolences and messages of support. At least 125 people died as chaos erupted following a game between Arema FC and Persebaya on Saturday night with police tear gas triggering a deadly crush. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola called the disaster “absolutely terrible.”
Idaho8.com
Madrid’s perfect season ends as Benzema misses penalty kick
MADRID (AP) — It hasn’t been the return to action that Karim Benzema had hoped for. Benzema was back in Real Madrid’s squad after a long injury layoff but missed a second-half penalty kick on Sunday that helped end the team’s perfect start to the season. Madrid’s streak of nine straight victories in all competitions was halted after a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Osasuna in the Spanish league. The result also cost Madrid the league lead as it was surpassed by Barcelona following its 1-0 win at Mallorca on Saturday. Both teams are tied on 19 points but the Catalan club is ahead on goal difference.
Idaho8.com
‘Tragedy beyond comprehension.’ Football world mourns the victims of the Indonesia stadium crush
FIFA, the head of soccer’s international governing body, has led football’s mourning of Saturday’s stadium crush at an Indonesian league football match, describing the incident, which killed at least 125 people, as a “dark day” and a “tragedy beyond comprehension.”. In what is one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
EXPLAINER: What’s behind Indonesia’s deadly soccer match?
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Violence, tear gas and a deadly crush that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here’s a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents:. ___. HOW DID THE...
BBC
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reaffirms commitment to European Super League
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reaffirmed his club's commitment to a European Super League (ESL) and says football does not recognise that the game in its present form is "sick". Real were one of 12 European clubs to sign up to the ESL in April 2021 but it collapsed...
ESPN
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte questions standard of Premier League refereeing after North London derby defeat
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has criticised the standard of Premier League refereeing and urged officials to meet on a more regular basis to improve their performances. Spurs were beaten 3-1 at Arsenal on Saturday as Thomas Partey opened the scoring before Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot, only...
SkySports
Women's League Cup round-up: Birmingham City upset Brighton, West Ham held by London City Lionesses
Birmingham City caused an upset in the Women's League Cup by beating top-tier Brighton in the first round. Libby Smith scored the opener before Jade Pennock then made it two shortly after the break. Brighton pulled a goal back through Lee Geum-Min but Lucy Quinn extended Birmingham's lead once again.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Landon Donovan saves the day vs. Algeria
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Landon Donovan's unforgettable goal vs. Algeria in 2010. Sixty years after Joe Gaetjens...
Wolves sack Bruno Lage after slipping into drop zone with West Ham defeat
Bruno Lage has been dismissed after 16 months at the helm, with ex-Olympiakos manager Pedro Martins in the frame to replace him
