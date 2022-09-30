ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

USA wins 11th world title at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

USA defended its title to win a 11th FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after defeating China 83-61 in Sydney on Saturday. The Americans upped the ante in the second quarter, taking a 43-33 lead into the break, and eventually eased to a fourth straight title. A’Ja Wilson — who...
WORLD
Idaho8.com

Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium

MADRID (AP) — A minute of silence has been observed before soccer matches around the world in honor of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives. Top players, coaches, clubs and leagues have sent condolences and messages of support. At least 125 people died as chaos erupted following a game between Arema FC and Persebaya on Saturday night with police tear gas triggering a deadly crush. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola called the disaster “absolutely terrible.”
FIFA
Idaho8.com

Madrid’s perfect season ends as Benzema misses penalty kick

MADRID (AP) — It hasn’t been the return to action that Karim Benzema had hoped for. Benzema was back in Real Madrid’s squad after a long injury layoff but missed a second-half penalty kick on Sunday that helped end the team’s perfect start to the season. Madrid’s streak of nine straight victories in all competitions was halted after a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Osasuna in the Spanish league. The result also cost Madrid the league lead as it was surpassed by Barcelona following its 1-0 win at Mallorca on Saturday. Both teams are tied on 19 points but the Catalan club is ahead on goal difference.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Nations#Mali#Bil#Fiba Africa
Idaho8.com

EXPLAINER: What’s behind Indonesia’s deadly soccer match?

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Violence, tear gas and a deadly crush that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here’s a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents:. ___. HOW DID THE...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Landon Donovan saves the day vs. Algeria

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Landon Donovan's unforgettable goal vs. Algeria in 2010. Sixty years after Joe Gaetjens...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy