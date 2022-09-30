Read full article on original website
MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
G&S Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reviewing Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) & BOX (NYSE:BOX)
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) and BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk. Earnings...
Evercore ISI Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $95.00
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyzing Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends. Analyst Ratings.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September
Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $13.47 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.
Financial Survey: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
UMB Bank n.a. Takes $1.34 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 260,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,215,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Head-To-Head Survey: Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) vs. ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)
Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation. Earnings...
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt Sells 54,300 Shares of Stock
Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, September 29th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$507,754.21. Galaxy Digital Price Performance. TSE GLXY opened at C$5.86...
Analyzing Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Financial Analysis: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) vs. Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)
Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations. Risk and...
Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Critical Comparison
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
