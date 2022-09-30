Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $767,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
G&S Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RELATED PEOPLE
tickerreport.com
UMB Bank n.a. Takes $1.34 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com
CorMedix stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.02. CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
tickerreport.com
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 260,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,215,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
Evercore ISI Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $95.00
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.
tickerreport.com
Summer Road Llc Buys 18,800 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock
Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):. On Tuesday, September 27th, Summer Road Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $608,400.00. Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance. Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock...
tickerreport.com
Financial Survey: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
tickerreport.com
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,480 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) versus Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Head-To-Head Survey
Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
tickerreport.com
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt Sells 54,300 Shares of Stock
Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, September 29th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$507,754.21. Galaxy Digital Price Performance. TSE GLXY opened at C$5.86...
tickerreport.com
Reviewing Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) & BOX (NYSE:BOX)
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) and BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk. Earnings...
tickerreport.com
Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPG. CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.
tickerreport.com
Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comments / 0