Read full article on original website
Related
These Have Been Named The Best Nachos In All Of New Jersey
If you asked residents of New Jersey what kind of food is New Jersey's best, some would say Italian food including pizza, some would say seafood, and lots would say we have some great nachos in this state. Of course, every single one of those answers is absolutely true, plus...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
Look inside the $3.5 million majestic NJ home of a famous actress
If a manicured home with a docking area with 400 feet of waterfront and a cabana is your dream, take a look at this magnificent mansion. This waterfront home in Lake Hopatcong has been renovated over the years, is an amazing classic mansion (from a time when the word “mansion” really meant something) and was at one point home to a famous actress named Lotta Crabtree.
5 Creepiest Names Of Bugs Actually Found In New Jersey
The summer of spotted lanternflies finally came to an end in New Jersey. They were annoying and gross, but their name didn't evoke fear in our residents. That is not true for all New Jersey insects. There are some insects native to New Jersey that have names that will send...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
Cat Country 107.3
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots | Photos
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
jerseybites.com
Looking Toward the Future at Toast City Diner
Since 2007 when the first Toast City Diner opened in Montclair, the brand has gained a “cult-like” following. The restaurant’s emphasis on quality food, approachable atmosphere, and fair prices has earned the business a notable reputation. Whether individuals have dined at a Toast or not, it’s a name that consumers remember.
The Best Bakery for Cookies at the Jersey Shore, Chosen By You
Why a cookie article, why not? It's National Cookie Month. There's a month for everything and this month it's all about the cookies. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The REAL ID clock is ticking in NJ: Could you get shut out?
If you want to use your driver’s license as identification to get on a commercial flight in New Jersey or anywhere else in the United States, time is running out to get a REAL ID. The updated Department of Homeland Security deadline to get the federally approved driver’s license,...
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
New Jersey’s Favorite Coffee Flavor Revealed on National Coffee Day
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Do you think you could guess what coffee flavor java drinkers in New Jersey favor most?. If you rely on a cup of joe to motivate you to get your day started, you're probably celebrating today. I'm kind of a latte snob, but when...
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
N.J. legal weed: This cannabis-infused butternut squash soup can leave you cozy this fall.
With the outer bands of Hurricane Ian dumping heavy rain and cooler winds upon the Garden State, we are all in need of warm, comforting pick-me-ups. This fall recipe for smoked butternut squash soup could be just the remedy to fend off the chills — and if you choose to infuse it with your favorite strain of weed, it could help relieve pain, anxiety or insomnia, too.
Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)
Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 3