New Jersey 101.5

Look inside the $3.5 million majestic NJ home of a famous actress

If a manicured home with a docking area with 400 feet of waterfront and a cabana is your dream, take a look at this magnificent mansion. This waterfront home in Lake Hopatcong has been renovated over the years, is an amazing classic mansion (from a time when the word “mansion” really meant something) and was at one point home to a famous actress named Lotta Crabtree.
HOPATCONG, NJ
Rock 104.1

5 Creepiest Names Of Bugs Actually Found In New Jersey

The summer of spotted lanternflies finally came to an end in New Jersey. They were annoying and gross, but their name didn't evoke fear in our residents. That is not true for all New Jersey insects. There are some insects native to New Jersey that have names that will send...
WILDLIFE
State
New Jersey State
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
POLITICS
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Jersey Shore#Hole In The Wall#Food Drink#American Melts
jerseybites.com

Looking Toward the Future at Toast City Diner

Since 2007 when the first Toast City Diner opened in Montclair, the brand has gained a “cult-like” following. The restaurant’s emphasis on quality food, approachable atmosphere, and fair prices has earned the business a notable reputation. Whether individuals have dined at a Toast or not, it’s a name that consumers remember.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.5 PST

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
TRAVEL
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed: This cannabis-infused butternut squash soup can leave you cozy this fall.

With the outer bands of Hurricane Ian dumping heavy rain and cooler winds upon the Garden State, we are all in need of warm, comforting pick-me-ups. This fall recipe for smoked butternut squash soup could be just the remedy to fend off the chills — and if you choose to infuse it with your favorite strain of weed, it could help relieve pain, anxiety or insomnia, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.5 PST

Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)

Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
RESTAURANTS
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

