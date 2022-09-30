Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Learn about home automation and make your home smart with these books
We can say that more and more users are interested in everything related to home automation and making their homes smarter. You will find a large number of devices available for this, such as smart plugs, temperature sensors, smoke detectors, etc. However, the truth is that some of them are not so easy to use or install. That is why in this article we are going to put some home automation books that is for sale and thus be able to acquire knowledge.
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 2, 2022
In today’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, Markforged and Stratasys both continue their tours, but are also holding additional webinars this week. Desktop Metal is holding a webinar about its Live Sinter software, Sinterit will discuss optimizing AM costs with powder management, HP is holding a webinar in addition to a tour of its MJF technology in San Diego, and more. Read on for all the details!
Building Design & Construction
Fiberon Highlights Sustainability and Appeal of Composite Cladding
Discover composite cladding inspired by nature and built to last. Gorgeous wood emulation and sustainable production set Fiberon Wildwood apart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ArchDaily
WZMH Develops Modular System to Save Partially or Fully Destroyed Structures
Today’s cities have been substantially reshaped to correspond with environmental and social needs or to reconstruct themselves after natural disasters or war. Whereas master plans and regulations take years, millions of people remain trapped in the crossfire and urgently need aid in their cities. With this pressing issue in mind, WZMH Architects developed a prefabricated- modular system for salvaging thousands of structures across Ukraine that have been partially or fully destroyed during the war. This system aims to integrate building technology into new buildings to create more sustainable communities.
HERide rideshare app focuses on the safety and empowerment of women
Jillian Anderson and DeVynne Starks created a ride-sharing service in Atlanta that focuses on the safety of women. Developed with the needs of women in mind, the ride-share app aims to improve the lives of women everywhere through safer transportation, job creation, and financial security. All of the drivers are fully vetted and undergo comprehensive background checks to give customers peace of mind. HERide offers unique in-ride security features to ensure riders arrive at their destination safely. Drivers are also paid more than the industry standard and are incentivized to provide best-in-class service. Rolling out spoke to co-founder DeVynne Starks to learn more about the inspiration for the business.
BioMed Realty partners with Babraham Research Campus Limited to expand the Campus and its ecosystem
BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, is expanding its footprint at the Babraham Research Campus (“BRC”) following the formation of a joint venture with Babraham Research Campus Ltd to deliver a 40,000 square feet purpose-built building with new fitted laboratory space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005038/en/ Source: NORR Architects According to market data tracked by BioMed, heightened tenant demand in the UK has driven space availability to essentially zero for functional lab and office space, potentially locking out promising start-ups and scale-ups.
PV Tech
The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files
How PV plants are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to adjacent technologies. i2X initiative a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to unleash dormant terawatts of clean energy in the US. PV Tech Power Papers, System Integration. The US has a massive interconnection problem, with more than 14TW of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ceoworld.biz
Helping Employees in Adapting to New Software
Onboarding new employees efficiently is arguably one of the most crucial stages of looking after any business’ key assets – the workforce. Every HR professional knows that in order to keep their personnel happy and successful in their jobs, one of the most important things to get right from day one is ensuring that new hires can use all the company’s various software packages for their job roles.
The 3-Step Process to Hiring a Software Engineer For Your Startup
If I ever come to need an extra hand or two for PyraMetrik, I would reject the idea of using a standard coding interview to select the best hire. The standard coding interview (SCI) gauges coding prowess the same way an IQ test gauges intelligence. Barely at all. If anything,...
ffnews.com
Ruediger Vogt gives us the secret to saving the world
Sustainability and eco innovation is high on the agenda for Giesecke+Devrient, with their cards acting as a symbol of change for future investment. Ruediger Vogt takes us through his plan, and it doesn’t leave the customers of G+D behind. ‘Clients can participate in these programmes, so they can do...
salestechstar.com
NextTime Software Joins UnifyCloud’s Partner Network to Enhance Customer Growth Through Accelerated Cloud Migration
UnifyCloud and NextTime Software work together to increase efficiency and productivity through digital transformation. UnifyCloud, a cloud solutions provider and ISV providing accelerated cloud modernization and migration via its CloudAtlas platform is excited to announce its partnership with Chilean-based technology company NextTime Software, a partner focused on digital acceleration and automation of business processes through cloud solutions to increase efficiency and productivity to promote customer growth and opportunities.
elearningindustry.com
Learnship Launches Sprint To Master Industry-Specific English In Five Weeks
Sprint Business Skills Revolves Around Industry-Specific English Skills. According to surveys conducted by Cambridge Assessment English, 32% of customer services staff, 36% of finance personnel, 37% of logistics employees, and up to 40% of HR professionals do not have the English skills needed to succeed in their roles. CEF level...
daystech.org
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
mytotalretail.com
Panel: Finding Your Brand's Place in the Metaverse | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a panel discussing brand strategy in the metaverse from Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Speakers include Mimi Ruiz, Vice President, E-Commerce, PacSun; Justin Hochberg, CEO and Founder, Virtual Brand Group; Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty; and moderator Ron Offir, Managing Director, Retail and Consumer Products, Deloitte Consulting.
Webinar: Why the Fashion Industry Shouldn’t Be Afraid of 3D Design
The fashion industry has been notoriously slow to embrace 3D design, citing the loss of “touch and feel,” not to mention the challenging existential mindset of moving on from more familiar processes. But converts to 3D design technology praise the agility, cost savings and sustainability it brings to design and production, and they are eager to spread the gospel to the rest of the industry. Sourcing Journal’s Sept. 13 webinar, “Leveraging 3D Design, Adding Agility & Sustainability to Production,” took a deep dive into this topic with those on the ground. Panelists included: Amber Isaac, 3D apparel consultant for Artistic Milliners/Star...
Forte Group Appoints Mikael Carlsson as Its New Chief Executive Officer
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Forte Group, a global software solutions firm that collaborates closely with its clients to ideate and build the future of digital products and platforms, announced the appointment of Mikael Carlsson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005087/en/ Mikael Carlsson, CEO, Forte Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color
A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams leader joins Highspot; Edifecs, Acumatica add execs; and more
Bhrighu Sareen was named president of product & engineering at sales enablement software startup Highspot. Sareen previously spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as corporate VP of Microsoft Teams. He also held several other leadership roles, including chief of staff for Bing and general manager of MSN International. Highspot...
mrobusinesstoday.com
GA-ASI joins 114ai for state-of-the-art tech development
GA-ASI aims to continue to cooperate with innovative Indian companies like 114ai in the development of cutting-edge technology, and building products for the global market. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has announced that 114ai, an Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company has become one of its first partners in the company’s efforts for the “Make in India” initiative. Through this newly formed ambitious partnership, GA-ASI intends to combine their expertise of over 30 years, know-how and understanding of complex military systems, with the newly established tech company of the future.
Comments / 0