Springfield, IL

WCIA

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters responds to car in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Q985

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
WAND TV

Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Fire crews respond to vehicle in water

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Everyday Kitchen rolls out new fall menu

As the days get shorter, Everyday Kitchen has rolled out a brand-new all-day menu, plus dinner entrées, craft cocktails, and $5 happy hour features – all in celebration of comfort food. The star of the new All-Day menu is the “BFD” Bavarian Pretzel. Literally the size of your...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (10-1-22)

WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Westville, Milford-Cissna Park, and St. Thomas More. FOOTBALL: St. Thomas More 40, Schlarman 0 Westville 33, Oakwood 19 Milford-Cissna Park 45, Pawnee 8 SOCCER: Urbana 3, St. Thomas More 0 Monticello 8, Illinois Valley Central 0 Oakwood/Catlin 6, Judah Christian 0 Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois just out-wisconsined Wisconsin

There was a team on the field in Madison that played with far more physicality than the other. One that capitalized on the puzzling mistakes of the other. One that dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. One that left the building with a resounding 34-10 victory.
MADISON, WI
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November

Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
DANVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen

A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Unit 4 parents oppose proposed changes to schools of choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Parents are pushing back after the Champaign Unit 4 School District announced they’re considering some big changes. The board plans to alter the schools of choice model next fall. But it could uproot current students and send them to a brand new school. Parents have started online groups and petitions to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

