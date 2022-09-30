Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
800 pounds and what do you get? Corn meal, friendship and tradition at Bush Mill
NICKELSVILLE — Tropical Storm Ian might have known something good was going on at Amos Branch Saturday. The rain and flooding that forecasters were expecting bypassed Scott County and much of Southwest Virginia as the Nickelsville Ruritan Club carried on with its annual Bush Mill Day at the 126-year-old grist mill.
Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas Trees go on sale Saturday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Children may not have picked out their Halloween costumes yet, but Downtown Johnson City is already preparing to light up the city with its Christmas trees. Saturday, Oct. 1 is the last chance for businesses, churches and organizations to purchase a ticket for a Candy Land Christmas Tree. The trees […]
49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’
How damn good are the guys from 49 Winchester? Hailing from Castlewood in Russell County, Virginia they’re quickly making a name for themselves as one of the hottest bands to come out of Appalachia in recent memory. And that’s saying a lot, because some of the best country music in the genre is coming out of those hills and hollers right now. They stopped by the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to make their late night TV debut yesterday, […] The post 49 Winchester Brings A Little Appalachia To Late Night TV Debut, Performs “Russell County Line” On ‘The Late Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Traffic Alert: Parts of Knob Creek Road to close for construction
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers in the Knob Creek Road area of Johnson City can expect delays starting Monday, October 3. According to a release, the Med-Tech Parkway entrance from Knob Creek Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from October 3 to 7 for roadwork. No vehicles, including emergency traffic, […]
Johnson City Press
Motorists should expect delays crossing Boone Lake on 11E
Motorists traveling on State Route 34 (US 11E) in Washington County should be aware of road construction activities that will affect traffic. On Monday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4, traffic will be shifted to the outside lanes of the Devault bridges over Boone Lake. One lane remains closed 24/7 on SR34 (US 11E) between Knob Creek Dock Road and Shady Lane during the ongoing bridge repair project. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area.
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash
The musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from the Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol on Saturday.
Safety complaints lead VDOT to replace rusted guardrail terminals on I-81 near Bristol, Marion
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says it has replaced 18 guardrail end terminals after complaints from a safety advocate and questions from News Channel 11. With their iconic black and yellow diagonal stripes, guardrail end terminals are metal plates designed to peel away guardrails from a crashing car. But Steve Eimers […]
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City takes well-grounded win over Lebanon
GATE CITY — The rain was constant at Legion Field on Friday, but it was not enough to deter the Gate City running game. Led by senior Ethan Fleming, the Blue Devils (4-2) ran on a wet field behind the blocking of a strong offensive line and took a 28-14 nondistrict football win over Lebanon (3-3).
Virginia Business
Theatre renovations draw downtown visitors
Before her August performance at Marion’s historic Lincoln Theatre, country singer Lorrie Morgan took an afternoon stroll downtown, stopping at shops and the local farmers market, according to Tracy Thompson, the theater’s director. Drawing visitors — famous and otherwise — to downtown Marion was the goal back in...
HARDY Hospitalized With ‘Significant Injuries’ After Tour Bus Accident
Country music star HARDY was involved in a serious tour bus accident as he was… The post HARDY Hospitalized With ‘Significant Injuries’ After Tour Bus Accident appeared first on Outsider.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport gives update on water meters, billing
More than 10,000 new water meters are expected to be installed by next year in the Model City, and water customers are now on a monthly billing cycle as the city continues to work toward a normal billing cycle, Kingsport officials said on Thursday. More than 17,000 of the city’s...
5starpreps.com
Dobyns-Bennett tops Jefferson County, 34-10; Patriots star QB Izaiah Hall leaves injured in first half
DANDRIDGE – Jefferson County was already trying to dig itself out of an early hole against Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett in Friday’s battle for first place in Region 1-6A. Then things went from worse to bad. Strong-armed junior quarterback Izaiah Hall exited with an injury. With Hall on the shelf,...
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
elizabethton.com
Holly named 2022 EHS Homecoming queen
Elizabethton High School spent the past week celebrating Homecoming 2022 with dress up days, a pep rally, parade, and closing out the fun-filled week with the crowning of a Homecoming Queen and football game against Sullivan East. During the game, which was won 55-27 by the Cyclones, the revelation of...
Who’s Building That?: $90M new jail project going vertical soon
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
WSAZ
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
FEMA announces federal funding for Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after July disasters
WASHINGTON, (WFXR) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to help recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after the devastating flooding and mudslides in July. FEMA said in a statement to WFXR “Public assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit […]
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County man arrested following chase into Tennessee
GATE CITY — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with other agencies to arrest a man who was the subject of numerous reckless driving complaints after he reportedly struck a police car during a chase. According to a release from the department, SCSO officers responded Thursday...
