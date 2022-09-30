Read full article on original website
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, October 3, 2022: Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet; Cribbage At Knights Of Columbus
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, October 3, 2022:. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. The Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, October 2, 2022: Final Wilmington Farmers Market Of The Season Features Baby Goats, Kennek Foundation Motorcycle Ride
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, October 2, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. Wilmington residents are...
VIDEO: Town Celebrates 90th Birthday Of Adele Passmore & 80th Birthday Of Ann Berghaus
WILMINGTON, MA — On August 21, 2022, the Town of Wilmington celebrated milestone birthdays for two long-time community volunteers — Adele Passmore (90) and Ann Berghaus (80). A party was held at the Harnden Tavern. State Senator Bruce Tarr, Town Manager Jeff Hull, former Town Museum Curator Terry...
Shawsheen Tech Invites Wilmington Families To ‘Trunk Or Treat’ Event On October 23
BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event on Saturday, October 23, 2022, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school’s student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Admission costs $5 per child. Costumes are encouraged. Like Wilmington Apple on...
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington High Field Hockey Teams To Hold Car Wash On October 2
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Field Hockey teams are holding a car wash fundraiser this Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 9am to 1pm, at the 4th of July Building (142 Middlesex Avenue). Donations will be accepted via cash or Venmo (@FOFHWHS). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wilmington Food Pantry.
LIBRARY LINEUP: History Of Italian Art On Oct. 13; Cat Café For Teens On Oct. 15
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
NEW TO TOWN? ‘Welcome To Wilmington’ Reception Set For October 17 At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Whether you’re new to town, or have lived in Wilmington for years, you’re invited to this year’s Welcome to Wilmington Reception. Please drop in on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm, at the Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue). Registration is encouraged. Register HERE.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, October 1, 2022: Flu Clinic For 65 + Over At Town Hall
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, October 1, 2022:. The Wilmington Health Department is sponsoring a High Dose Flu Clinic for Ages 65 & Over at Town Hall (121 Glen Road) from 8am to 10am. Register HERE. Wilmington residents are invited to...
OBITUARY: Mary (Scrima) Greco, 90
WILMINGTON, MA — Mary (Scrima) Greco, of Wilmington, loving mother and wife passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on May 20, 2022 in Williston, SC at the age of 90 surrounded by her immediate family. Mary is the beloved wife of the late Joseph Greco and is...
OBITUARY: Henry S. Dembowski, 83
Below is an obituary from Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home:. LYNN, MA — Henry S. Dembowski passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022 following a brief illness. Henry was born in Lynn on July 29,1939 to Helen (Osuchoski) and Walter Dembowski. He attended Lynn Classical High School and earned his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Salem State University. He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Claire (Caram) Dembowski, his son Stephen and wife Kristin and their two children, Anna and Kate; his son David and wife Vanessa and their three children, Max, Samantha and Alexa. Henry was brother to Walter (deceased) and his wife Jane and to Richard and his wife Lois. He was brother-in-law to Elaine Dalton (deceased) and to Louis Caram (deceased) and his wife Jean. Henry is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest + Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 22, 2022 to September 28, 2022. Alex Condell (28, Wilmington) was served a summons for OUI Liquor; Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Leaving Scene Of Property Damage; Number Plate Violation; Uninsured Motor Vehicle; Unregistered Motor Vehicle; Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License; and Possessing Open Container Of Alcohol In Motor Vehicle. Condell was involved in a 1-vehicle crash near Homans Associates on Main Street. Vehicle was towed. Condell was transported to the hospital. (6:35pm)
POLICE LOG for September 29: Purse Student From WHS Faculty Parking Lot; iPhone Found In Town Hall Drop Box
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, September 29, 2022:. Town Manger’s Office reported an iPhone was found in the drop box this morning. Police responded and brought back to station. Police also found a second iPhone on a park bench at Town Hal and brought back to station. (8:43am)
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Michael Gostanian, Trustee for M&Heidi Gostanian RET. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
OBITUARY: Elaine M. (Norton) Ferrari, 77
SALEM, NH — Elaine M. (Norton) Ferrari of Salem, NH passed away peacefully at the age of 77 surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 27th at Mass General Hospital. Mrs. Ferrari was the daughter of the late George and Iona (Hicks) Norton. She grew up in Melrose, MA, and lived in Wilmington, MA for many years before moving to New Hampshire in 2015.
whdh.com
Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
