Wilmington OBITUARIES (September 25, 2022-October 1, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of September 25, 2022:
Wilmington Apple

WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Looking For More Residents To Get Involved — Opportunities For TV Hosts, Podcast Hosts, Volunteers, & Sponsors

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. How can I get involved with the amazing things cutting-edge things WCTV is doing? How can I make my voice and opinion heard? How can I start my own TV show or podcast? How can I support WCTV and my community? How can I be a part of the bigger picture by volunteering or sponsoring WCTV? Well, we have the answers for you right here! WCTV is a non-profit organization that provides membership and training to those who live in Wilmington, work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization. Membership is FREE! If you'd like to schedule a tour for yourself or a group or you'd like more information, please reach out to Community Relations Coordinator, Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org to get started! We'd love to meet you and work with you to help you share your ideas with the community.
Wilmington Apple

Senior Center & Town Hall Building Projects Will Be Voted On In SEPARATE Votes At Nov. 19 Special Town Meeting; Vote Order Will Be Determined By Random Selection

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton, with the help of Wilmington Community Television, has created a PSA for Wilmington voters in advance of the Special Town Meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am in the Joanne Benton Memorial Auditorium at Wilmington High School. According to Town...
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Michael Gostanian, Trustee for M&Heidi Gostanian RET.
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (October 2, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Reset Specialist at Pepsi Co.
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Henry S. Dembowski, 83

Below is an obituary from Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home:. LYNN, MA — Henry S. Dembowski passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022 following a brief illness. Henry was born in Lynn on July 29,1939 to Helen (Osuchoski) and Walter Dembowski. He attended Lynn Classical High School and earned his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Salem State University. He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Claire (Caram) Dembowski, his son Stephen and wife Kristin and their two children, Anna and Kate; his son David and wife Vanessa and their three children, Max, Samantha and Alexa. Henry was brother to Walter (deceased) and his wife Jane and to Richard and his wife Lois. He was brother-in-law to Elaine Dalton (deceased) and to Louis Caram (deceased) and his wife Jean. Henry is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what's making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury's new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury's premier online...
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Joshua Adam Townsend, 30

WILMINGTON, MA — Joshua Adam Townsend, "Josh", age 30, of Pelham, NH, formerly of Wilmington, MA, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2022, at the Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH. Josh was born in Winchester, MA, on August 5, 1992; he was the cherished son of...
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Public Schools Wants To Identify Wilmington Students At Private Schools Who May Qualify For Special Education Services, Free Screening Provided

Below is a notice submitted by Wilmington Public Schools:. It is the responsibility of the Wilmington Public Schools to identify any child who may have a disability who is either a resident of Wilmington or who attends a private school within the geographic boundaries of Wilmington even if the student is not a resident of Wilmington. This also includes students who are homeschooled.
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest + Serve 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 22, 2022 to September 28, 2022. Alex Condell (28, Wilmington) was served a summons for OUI Liquor; Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Leaving Scene Of Property Damage; Number Plate Violation; Uninsured Motor Vehicle; Unregistered Motor Vehicle; Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License; and Possessing Open Container Of Alcohol In Motor Vehicle. Condell was involved in a 1-vehicle crash near Homans Associates on Main Street. Vehicle was towed. Condell was transported to the hospital. (6:35pm)
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: "Come and take it.". Perkins, who has shepherded students...
