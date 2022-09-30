Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, October 3, 2022: Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet; Cribbage At Knights Of Columbus
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, October 3, 2022:. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. The Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (September 25, 2022-October 1, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of September 25, 2022:
Wilmington Apple
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Looking For More Residents To Get Involved — Opportunities For TV Hosts, Podcast Hosts, Volunteers, & Sponsors
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. How can I get involved with the amazing things cutting-edge things WCTV is doing? How can I make my voice and opinion heard? How can I start my own TV show or podcast? How can I support WCTV and my community? How can I be a part of the bigger picture by volunteering or sponsoring WCTV? Well, we have the answers for you right here! WCTV is a non-profit organization that provides membership and training to those who live in Wilmington, work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization. Membership is FREE! If you'd like to schedule a tour for yourself or a group or you'd like more information, please reach out to Community Relations Coordinator, Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org to get started!
Wilmington Apple
NEW TO TOWN? ‘Welcome To Wilmington’ Reception Set For October 17 At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Whether you’re new to town, or have lived in Wilmington for years, you’re invited to this year’s Welcome to Wilmington Reception. Please drop in on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm, at the Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue). Registration is encouraged. Register HERE.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, October 1, 2022: Flu Clinic For 65 + Over At Town Hall
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, October 1, 2022:. The Wilmington Health Department is sponsoring a High Dose Flu Clinic for Ages 65 & Over at Town Hall (121 Glen Road) from 8am to 10am. Register HERE. Wilmington residents are invited to...
Wilmington Apple
Senior Center & Town Hall Building Projects Will Be Voted On In SEPARATE Votes At Nov. 19 Special Town Meeting; Vote Order Will Be Determined By Random Selection
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton, with the help of Wilmington Community Television, has created a PSA for Wilmington voters in advance of the Special Town Meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am in the Joanne Benton Memorial Auditorium at Wilmington High School. According to Town...
Wilmington Apple
Shawsheen Tech Invites Wilmington Families To ‘Trunk Or Treat’ Event On October 23
BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event on Saturday, October 23, 2022, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school's student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Admission costs $5 per child. Costumes are encouraged.
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Michael Gostanian, Trustee for M&Heidi Gostanian RET.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Reset Specialist at Pepsi Co.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Henry S. Dembowski, 83
Below is an obituary from Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home:. LYNN, MA — Henry S. Dembowski passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022 following a brief illness. Henry was born in Lynn on July 29,1939 to Helen (Osuchoski) and Walter Dembowski. He attended Lynn Classical High School and earned his Bachelor and Masters degrees from Salem State University. He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Claire (Caram) Dembowski, his son Stephen and wife Kristin and their two children, Anna and Kate; his son David and wife Vanessa and their three children, Max, Samantha and Alexa. Henry was brother to Walter (deceased) and his wife Jane and to Richard and his wife Lois. He was brother-in-law to Elaine Dalton (deceased) and to Louis Caram (deceased) and his wife Jean. Henry is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what's making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury's new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury's premier online...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington High Field Hockey Teams To Hold Car Wash On October 2
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Field Hockey teams are holding a car wash fundraiser this Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 9am to 1pm, at the 4th of July Building (142 Middlesex Avenue). Donations will be accepted via cash or Venmo (@FOFHWHS). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wilmington Food Pantry.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Joshua Adam Townsend, 30
WILMINGTON, MA — Joshua Adam Townsend, "Josh", age 30, of Pelham, NH, formerly of Wilmington, MA, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2022, at the Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH. Josh was born in Winchester, MA, on August 5, 1992; he was the cherished son of...
Wilmington Apple
REMINDER: Wilmington Sons & Daughters Of Italy To Organize Red Cross Blood Drive On October 5
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Sons & Daughters of Italy has organized a Blood Drive on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from noon to 6pm, at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). You must schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter zip code 01887 under zip code and...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Public Schools Wants To Identify Wilmington Students At Private Schools Who May Qualify For Special Education Services, Free Screening Provided
Below is a notice submitted by Wilmington Public Schools:. It is the responsibility of the Wilmington Public Schools to identify any child who may have a disability who is either a resident of Wilmington or who attends a private school within the geographic boundaries of Wilmington even if the student is not a resident of Wilmington. This also includes students who are homeschooled.
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest + Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 22, 2022 to September 28, 2022. Alex Condell (28, Wilmington) was served a summons for OUI Liquor; Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Leaving Scene Of Property Damage; Number Plate Violation; Uninsured Motor Vehicle; Unregistered Motor Vehicle; Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License; and Possessing Open Container Of Alcohol In Motor Vehicle. Condell was involved in a 1-vehicle crash near Homans Associates on Main Street. Vehicle was towed. Condell was transported to the hospital. (6:35pm)
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 29: Purse Student From WHS Faculty Parking Lot; iPhone Found In Town Hall Drop Box
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, September 29, 2022:. Town Manger's Office reported an iPhone was found in the drop box this morning. Police responded and brought back to station. Police also found a second iPhone on a park bench at Town Hal and brought back to station. (8:43am)
