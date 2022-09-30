Wilmington Public Schools Wants To Identify Wilmington Students At Private Schools Who May Qualify For Special Education Services, Free Screening Provided

Read full article on original website
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, October 3, 2022: Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet; Cribbage At Knights Of Columbus
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, October 3, 2022:. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. The Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda...
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
Wilmington Apple
Shawsheen Tech Invites Wilmington Families To ‘Trunk Or Treat’ Event On October 23
BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Tech invites Wilmington families to its 3rd Annual Trunk of Treat event on Saturday, October 23, 2022, from 2pm to 5pm, in the school’s student parking lot (100 Cook Street, Billerica). Admission costs $5 per child. Costumes are encouraged. Like Wilmington Apple on...
Wilmington Apple
Senior Center & Town Hall Building Projects Will Be Voted On In SEPARATE Votes At Nov. 19 Special Town Meeting; Vote Order Will Be Determined By Random Selection
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton, with the help of Wilmington Community Television, has created a PSA for Wilmington voters in advance of the Special Town Meeting on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am in the Joanne Benton Memorial Auditorium at Wilmington High School. According to Town...
baystatebanner.com
Mayor intervenes as parent struggles with BPS school bus
Shamieh Wall starts every weekday wondering whether the school bus will be coming to pick up her child. And almost a quarter of the time, it hasn’t. “I’m a working mom,” she said. “We just want service to be standard.”. Starting on the first day of...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 29: Purse Student From WHS Faculty Parking Lot; iPhone Found In Town Hall Drop Box
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, September 29, 2022:. Town Manger’s Office reported an iPhone was found in the drop box this morning. Police responded and brought back to station. Police also found a second iPhone on a park bench at Town Hal and brought back to station. (8:43am)
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Reset Specialist at Pepsi Co. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Michael Gostanian, Trustee for M&Heidi Gostanian RET. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, October 2, 2022. Sunday, October 2, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, October 3, 2022. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via...
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: History Of Italian Art On Oct. 13; Cat Café For Teens On Oct. 15
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Registration begins 30 days prior to the event. Please register online using our Calendar of Events at www.wilmlibrary.org or by calling (978) 694-2099 (for Adult) or (978) 694-2098 (for Children/Teen). Please note we request registration for programs that are marked *RR. Thank you to the Friends of the Library for funding support for library programs!
Wilmington Apple
NEW TO TOWN? ‘Welcome To Wilmington’ Reception Set For October 17 At Library
WILMINGTON, MA — Whether you’re new to town, or have lived in Wilmington for years, you’re invited to this year’s Welcome to Wilmington Reception. Please drop in on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm, at the Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue). Registration is encouraged. Register HERE.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, October 1, 2022: Flu Clinic For 65 + Over At Town Hall
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, October 1, 2022:. The Wilmington Health Department is sponsoring a High Dose Flu Clinic for Ages 65 & Over at Town Hall (121 Glen Road) from 8am to 10am. Register HERE. Wilmington residents are invited to...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington High Field Hockey Teams To Hold Car Wash On October 2
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Field Hockey teams are holding a car wash fundraiser this Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 9am to 1pm, at the 4th of July Building (142 Middlesex Avenue). Donations will be accepted via cash or Venmo (@FOFHWHS). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wilmington Food Pantry.
mediafeed.org
Here’s how much Northeastern University in Boston really costs
Northeastern University is known for its Cooperative Education Program, which combines classroom learning and experiences to prepare students for careers in many fields. But access to this co-op style of learning doesn’t come cheap: in 2021-22, Northeastern University tuition was $57,592. Contrast this against the average cost of tuition for a private four-year institution in the U.S. of $35,807. The good news is, that student loans and scholarships can make this price tag easier to swallow.
Wilmington Apple
REMINDER: Wilmington Sons & Daughters Of Italy To Organize Red Cross Blood Drive On October 5
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Sons & Daughters of Italy has organized a Blood Drive on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from noon to 6pm, at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). You must schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter zip code 01887 under zip code and...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest + Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 22, 2022 to September 28, 2022. Alex Condell (28, Wilmington) was served a summons for OUI Liquor; Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Leaving Scene Of Property Damage; Number Plate Violation; Uninsured Motor Vehicle; Unregistered Motor Vehicle; Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License; and Possessing Open Container Of Alcohol In Motor Vehicle. Condell was involved in a 1-vehicle crash near Homans Associates on Main Street. Vehicle was towed. Condell was transported to the hospital. (6:35pm)
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston
BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Joshua Adam Townsend, 30
WILMINGTON, MA — Joshua Adam Townsend, “Josh”, age 30, of Pelham, NH, formerly of Wilmington, MA, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2022, at the Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH. Josh was born in Winchester, MA, on August 5, 1992; he was the cherished son of...
