Senior Center & Town Hall Building Projects Will Be Voted On In SEPARATE Votes At Nov. 19 Special Town Meeting; Vote Order Will Be Determined By Random Selection

Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, October 4, 2022: 4 Board Meetings At Town Hall; Learn About The New Real ID
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, October 4, 2022:. The Wilmington Board of Health meets at 5:30pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Commission on Disabilities meets at 6:30pm in the Town Hall’s Small Conference Room....
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Coffee With A Cop At Senior Center; Blood Drive At KofC Hall
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, October 5, 2022:. The Wilmington Sons & Daughters of Italy has organized a Blood Drive from noon to 6pm at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). You must schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org. Enter zip code 01887 under zip code and go to October 5, 2022, under Knights of Columbus to make your appointment. Contact Linda Caruso at LCC194444@gmail.com or 508-265-7566 with questions.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Seeking Senior Clerk For Treasurer/Collector’s Office
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a town job opportunity passed along by Town Hall:. Unit: ASFCME II Full Time (35 hours/week) Benefits Eligible. Location: Treasurer/Collector’s Office and Floater. Hours: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM. Five (5) days a week. Application Deadline: Open Until Filled. Definition. Assist the...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, October 3, 2022: Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet; Cribbage At Knights Of Columbus
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, October 3, 2022:. The Wilmington School Committee’s Equity Subcommittee meets at 4:30pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. The Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Families Invited To Trunk-or-Treat Event At Congregational Church On October 30, Immediately Prior To Horribles Parade
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Congregational Church is holding a Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 3pm to 4:15pm, in its parking lot (220 Congregational Church). The Trunk-or-Treat event is a FREE, FUN and SAFE way to celebrate Halloween with friends and family. Kids will get to...
Wilmington Apple
Town Announces Senior Citizen Work Program, Applications Available Now
WILMINGTON, MA — The Senior Citizen Work Program offers Wilmington residents the opportunity to work off a portion of their property tax by working part-time for the Town. The purpose of the program is to assist seniors in reducing their property tax burden. Participants MUST be Wilmington residents occupying a house for which property taxes are paid (or spouse of homeowner), have limited financial resources and be 60 years of age or older as of January 1, 2023.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Tewksbury-Wilmington Emblem Club To Hold Fall Craft Fair On October 9
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury-Wilmington Emblem Club is happy to announce its Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 9, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, at the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Lodge (777 South Street, Tewksbury). The Fair will include crafters, baked goods, raffles, and a food booth. For more information, contact...
Wilmington Apple
HOT OFF THE PRESS: Read Wilmington Senior Center’s October Newsletter
WILMINGTON, MA — Read the Wilmington Senior Center’s October 2022 Newsletter HERE. Highlights from the latest “Buzzell Buzz” include:. News & Updates from Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello. Fuel Assistance. Howie Newman Concert. Halloween Celebration Events. Bingo. Book Club. October Birthdays. Save The Date. Coffee With...
Wilmington Apple
Grace Chapel Invites Wilmington Families To Fall Fest On Swain Green On October 15: Pony Rides, Music, Magic, Games, Bounce Houses & More
WILMINGTON, MA — Grace Chapel is hosting a Fall Fest on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1pm to 4pm, on the Swain Green (140 Middlesex Avenue). This free event includes music, kids games, pony rides, bounce houses, face painting, hoola hoop lessons, a magician, snacks, and more. We’re One Wilmington will provide cider and donuts.
Wilmington Apple
HOT OFF THE PRESS: Read Fall 2022 Town Topics Newsletter
WILMINGTON, MA — Read Wilmington's Fall 2022 "Town Topics" Newsletter HERE. Highlights from the latest "Town Topics" include:
Wilmington Apple
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Looking For More Residents To Get Involved — Opportunities For TV Hosts, Podcast Hosts, Volunteers, & Sponsors
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. How can I get involved with the amazing things cutting-edge things WCTV is doing? How can I make my voice and opinion heard? How can I start my own TV show or podcast? How can I support WCTV and my community? How can I be a part of the bigger picture by volunteering or sponsoring WCTV? Well, we have the answers for you right here! WCTV is a non-profit organization that provides membership and training to those who live in Wilmington, work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization. Membership is FREE! If you’d like to schedule a tour for yourself or a group or you’d like more information, please reach out to Community Relations Coordinator, Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org to get started! We’d love to meet you and work with you to help you share your ideas with the community.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington SEPAC To Hold Basic Rights In Special Education Workshop On October 13
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington SEPAC is holding a Basic Rights in Special Education Workshop for Parents & Professionals on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 6pm via Zoom. The workshop will provide an overview of special education laws and procedure, and cover areas such as team meetings, standards for determining eligibility, services and placement, what to do if a student isn’t eligible, and more.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Joseph John Fiorenza, 64
WILMINGTON, MA — Joseph John Fiorenza, III, “Joe”, age 64, of Burlington, formerly of Wilmington, passed away on October 1, 2022. Joe was born on August 9, 1958, in Winchester, MA; he was the son of the late Joseph John Fiorenza, Jr. and Maureen (Williams) Fiorenza. Joe’s family lived in Stoneham for a short time, before moving to Wilmington. Joe was educated in Wilmington and attended Camp 40 Acres.
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Recognizes Its Summer College Interns
READING, MA — Beginning in June, RMLD welcomed summer interns: Patrick Hurley, Gavin Emenaker, and Caleb Schmidt. The three proved to be valuable members of the RMLD team, and they each completed important projects that will have lasting impact on RMLD’s operations and ongoing decarbonization efforts. The RMLD...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (September 25, 2022-October 1, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of September 25, 2022:
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Joseph A. Trio, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Joseph A. Trio, “Joe”, age 77, of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 3, 2022. Joseph was born on December 1, 1944, in Messina, Sicily. He came to the U.S. in 1970, on a quick vacation, but he met and fell in love with his soulmate Connie. Married 50 years, they raised their two children in Wilmington.
Wilmington Apple
DEADLINE THIS WEEK: Registration Deadline For Wilmington’s Winter Recreation Basketball League (Grades 3-8) Is October 6
WRBL – Wilmington Recreation Basketball League. Grades: Boys: 3 – 8 | Girls: 3 – 6 — Skills Clinics: Saturdays, December 3 & 10. Practices/Games: Saturdays, December 17 – February 11 (no 12/24, 12/31), 9 weeks. Cost: $110. Registration Deadline: Thursday, October 6. Pre-season: Two...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for October 1: Driver Arrested On OUI Charges; Vehicle vs. Pole; Gun Shots Or Fireworks?
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, October 1, 2022:. Vehicle struck a pole on West Street. Transformer fell to ground. RMLD and Verizon notified. Vehicle towed. No injuries noted. (12:38am) An Ox Bow Drive caller reported hearing what she believed was gunshots....
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: SHINE Open Enrollment Begins October 15
WILMINGTON, MA — Open enrollment is October 15-December 7 and the time is now to review your Medicare coverage!. Each Medicare beneficiary receives an Annual Notice of Coverage which is important information regarding Medicare costs and benefits. A no-cost visit or phone call with a state-certified SHINE volunteer may...
