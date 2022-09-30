ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

‘Spoiler Alert’: See trailer for new Jim Parsons movie

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Jim Parsons stars in a new trailer for the upcoming movie “Spoiler Alert.” The film, which is based on a true story, follows a relationship that changes after a shocking diagnosis.Sept. 29, 2022.
Kirkus Reviews

Trailer Drops for ‘Spoiler Alert’ Film Adaptation

Focus Features unveiled the trailer for Spoiler Alert, the upcoming film based on Michael Ausiello’s Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words. The memoir, published by Atria in 2017, tells the story of Ausiello’s relationship with his husband, photographer Kit Cowan, who...
IGN

The Accursed - Official Trailer

Check out the creepy trailer for The Accursed, an upcoming movie starring Mena Suvari, Sarah Grey, Meg Foster, and Alexis Knapp. Elly (Sarah Grey) is asked by a family friend (Mena Suvari) to spend a few days looking after an elderly woman (Meg Foster) living in a remote cabin. She readily agrees thinking a short trip to the woods will be a nice escape. The cabin turns out to be anything but relaxing as Elly begins hallucinating in ways that blur reality with her dreams. As the visions take over, Elly realizes that she was lured there by a demonic presence hiding inside of the woman just waiting to break free.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released

“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here, and comes out the gate swingin’ hard. “What are the Duttons willing to pay?” Paramount asks. The explosive official trailer is here, a month-and-a-half ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 5 premiere. Following their record-breaking fourth season, Yellowstone‘s new trailer gives its global audience a hearty peek at what’s ahead for the Dutton family.
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Deadline

Anders Holm Joins Apple’s Live-Action Godzilla & The Titans Series

 Anders Holm has signed on for a major recurring role in Apple TV+s upcoming live-action Godzilla and the Titans series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, from Legendary Television, Deadline has confirmed. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled Monsterverse series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. Holm’s role, like the others, is being kept under wraps. He joins previously announced cast Anna Sawai (Pachinko), Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento), Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud), Joe Tippett (Mare of...
UPI News

Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
IGN

Did Andor Episode 4 Just Make The Starkiller Sith Armor Canon? | Star Wars Canon Fodder

The plot thickens! Cassian Andor gets recruited into a heist on an Imperial garrison an we find out more about the mysterious Luthen Rail! Andor Episode 4 continues to unveil the path that leads Cassian Andor to the Rebel Alliance and in the process, we got a whole bunch of deep cut Star Wars Easter Eggs. So is Starkiller’s Sith Armor officially part of Star Wars Canon now? Only one way to find out…
IGN

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Official Trailer

Check out the scary trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and more. In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and...
IGN

The Best Disney+ Original TV Series of Movie Face-Off: The Winner Revealed

Last week, in celebration of IGN’s State of Streaming 2022, we asked you to help us decide which Disney+ original TV series or movie was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Loki vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi and WandaVision vs. Ms. Marvel, the greatest Disney+ original film or movie has been chosen.
Polygon

11 great movies new to streaming to watch in October 2022

October! It’s a great time for movies. Many people spend the month watching horror (we do that kind of thing year-round), but there’s no wrong way to do it, and plenty of excellent movies new to streaming this month for your viewing pleasure. Two of the funniest American...
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
MOVIES

