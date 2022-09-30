Read full article on original website
‘Spoiler Alert’: See trailer for new Jim Parsons movie
‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Jim Parsons stars in a new trailer for the upcoming movie “Spoiler Alert.” The film, which is based on a true story, follows a relationship that changes after a shocking diagnosis.Sept. 29, 2022.
Trailer Drops for ‘Spoiler Alert’ Film Adaptation
Focus Features unveiled the trailer for Spoiler Alert, the upcoming film based on Michael Ausiello’s Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words. The memoir, published by Atria in 2017, tells the story of Ausiello’s relationship with his husband, photographer Kit Cowan, who...
The Accursed - Official Trailer
Check out the creepy trailer for The Accursed, an upcoming movie starring Mena Suvari, Sarah Grey, Meg Foster, and Alexis Knapp. Elly (Sarah Grey) is asked by a family friend (Mena Suvari) to spend a few days looking after an elderly woman (Meg Foster) living in a remote cabin. She readily agrees thinking a short trip to the woods will be a nice escape. The cabin turns out to be anything but relaxing as Elly begins hallucinating in ways that blur reality with her dreams. As the visions take over, Elly realizes that she was lured there by a demonic presence hiding inside of the woman just waiting to break free.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released
“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here, and comes out the gate swingin’ hard. “What are the Duttons willing to pay?” Paramount asks. The explosive official trailer is here, a month-and-a-half ahead of the highly-anticipated Season 5 premiere. Following their record-breaking fourth season, Yellowstone‘s new trailer gives its global audience a hearty peek at what’s ahead for the Dutton family.
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has A Full-Length Trailer, And We Finally Get A Look At The New Suit
"We know what you whisper: 'They have lost their protector; now is our time to strike.'"
Anders Holm Joins Apple’s Live-Action Godzilla & The Titans Series
Anders Holm has signed on for a major recurring role in Apple TV+s upcoming live-action Godzilla and the Titans series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, from Legendary Television, Deadline has confirmed. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled Monsterverse series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. Holm’s role, like the others, is being kept under wraps. He joins previously announced cast Anna Sawai (Pachinko), Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento), Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud), Joe Tippett (Mare of...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
Did Andor Episode 4 Just Make The Starkiller Sith Armor Canon? | Star Wars Canon Fodder
The plot thickens! Cassian Andor gets recruited into a heist on an Imperial garrison an we find out more about the mysterious Luthen Rail! Andor Episode 4 continues to unveil the path that leads Cassian Andor to the Rebel Alliance and in the process, we got a whole bunch of deep cut Star Wars Easter Eggs. So is Starkiller’s Sith Armor officially part of Star Wars Canon now? Only one way to find out…
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Official Trailer
Check out the scary trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and more. In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and...
The Best Disney+ Original TV Series of Movie Face-Off: The Winner Revealed
Last week, in celebration of IGN’s State of Streaming 2022, we asked you to help us decide which Disney+ original TV series or movie was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Loki vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi and WandaVision vs. Ms. Marvel, the greatest Disney+ original film or movie has been chosen.
11 great movies new to streaming to watch in October 2022
October! It’s a great time for movies. Many people spend the month watching horror (we do that kind of thing year-round), but there’s no wrong way to do it, and plenty of excellent movies new to streaming this month for your viewing pleasure. Two of the funniest American...
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
The Batman 2: Joker Actor Hasn't Yet Been Invited Back, But 'As Soon as That Call Comes, I’m There'
This story contains spoilers for The Batman. The Batman star Barry Keoghan says he hasn’t been asked back to play The Joker… yet. During an interview with GQ Magazine, he revealed that Warner Bros. hasn’t yet approached him about returning to the role but it looks as though he won’t take much convincing:
The Batman: Barry Keoghan's Riddler Audition Has Been Online for Years, But Almost No One Had Seen It
Spoilers for The Batman follow. Barry Keoghan may have become The Batman's Joker, but that process started with him recording an unsolicited audition to be The Riddler. The video's been online for years, but almost no one had seen it previously. As detailed in a new GQ profile, Keoghan heard...
