Read full article on original website
Related
the University of Delaware
Sunday, October 2
Registered Student Organizations, Student Centers / Student Diversity & Inclusion. Student Diversity & Inclusion is excited to announce our Latinx Heritage Month Book Giveaway! To celebrate the month, we are giving away copies of For Brown... Virtual Event. , Civic Engagement / College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Communications,...
WMDT.com
Tech stuns previously-unbeaten Lake Forest
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Tech stunned the Lake Forest Spartans, 33-30, Friday night in Georgetown. Lake Forest came into the game with a 3-0 record, while Sussex Tech had struggled to a 1-3 start, including three games scoring 7 points-or-fewer.
WMDT.com
“Our students deserve the very best:” DSU breaks ground on future agriculture building, push to grow pipeline of STEM professionals
DOVER, Del. – Thursday, shovels hit the ground as a symbol of new beginnings for students at Delaware State University with a ground breaking ceremony for its new Agriculture Building. “Our students deserve the very best living and learning places. This is going to be one of those things,” President Dr. Tony Allen said.
Dover Dominates in 72nd Playing of the Civil War Game
Hurricane Ian was looming in Dover when Caesar Rodney visited Dover High School for a noon kickoff on Saturday. The wind was gusting, and a slight drizzle was falling, but these two teams were ready to play the 72nd version of the Civil War battle. This rivalry began back in 1935 but became an annual event in 1961. There’s ... Read More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawaretoday.com
Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business
The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
WMDT.com
Dover dominates CR in Henlopen North battle
DOVER, Del.– Dover defeated Caesar Rodney in a final score of 34-0 on Saturday afternoon. Dover jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first and they would continue to add on in the 2nd quarter. John Parker would take two direct snaps in the red-zone to make it 20-0 going into halftime.
PhillyBite
Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park
– The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates would like to announce their next speaker in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on October 18, 2022, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Revolutionary Speaker Series Presentation at Brandywine Battlefield Park. This month will feature award-winning author Michael C. Harris and...
delawarepublic.org
ImmunoTek Plasma expands to First State
A blood-plasma donation center operator opens its first Delaware location. ImmunoTek Plasma’s new center will be in Wilmington. And the company’s vice president of quality assurance Scott Lee says they believe its the right time and place to come to the First State, “When doing our market research, it (Delaware) seemed like an ideal place for a plasma center and for plasma donations. We have an extensive array of metrics that we use to identify locations, including where the communities might be served well from one of our locations.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Delaware Vo-Tech Schools Receive $800K from U.S. Dept. of Labor
DELAWARE- Vocational school districts in the first state have received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will go towards adult education programs. Polytech Adult Education, New Castle County Vocational Technical School District, and Sussex Technical School District will all benefit from the funds. Delaware officials...
WMDT.com
Smyrna dominates Central in 3A clash
SMYRNA, Del. – The Eagles defense pitched its third shutout in four games, defeating Sussex Central 22-0 at home Friday night. Yamir Knight scored all three of Smyrna’s touchdowns. Two on the ground, and one on the pass from senior quarterback Brian Wright.
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Official Groundbreaking of New Milford Food Bank Location
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new facility in Milford. The new 67,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing 16,000 square-foot facility on Mattlind Way. It will include additional volunteer areas, hands on learning spaces, and an accessible fresh produce garden. Among...
Smyrna defense, ‘Ya-Ya’ Knight stellar in win
The highly anticipated matchup in Class AAA – District 2 featured two of the best defenses in the state. With high winds and rain, a low scoring contest was expected. Those units dominated a scoreless 1st quarter at Charles V. Williams Stadium Friday night. The home team Eagles are ranked 2nd in the state with the Golden Knights ranked ... Read More
philasun.com
A moment with John Fetterman
As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Outdoor Ice Rink Is Back in Delaware County This Winter
Flight on Ice, an outdoor ice rink, is returning to Newtown Square, writes Max Bennet for patch.com. The pop-up rink became a popular Delaware County winter attraction last year, voted Best of Delco 2022 Fun Day Family Outing. It’s set to open again in mid-November and remain open through February...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
etxview.com
Church of the Week: Sharon Baptist Church
Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr. celebrated his 40th pastoral anniversary last Saturday. Reed is the pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, and one of the church’s longest running pastors. He arrived to the city of Philadelphia, and the at the church, in 1982. The Sharon Baptist Church was founded by...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: William Lightfoot Colonial in Rose Valley
Stunning colonial home with eight bedrooms and three bathrooms is available for sale in Rose Valley, one of the most desirable communities in Delaware County. Known as “The Butterfly House” for the projecting wings on both sides of the structure, this gorgeous home was designed by the renowned architect William Lightfoot Price, founder of the Rose Valley Arts and Crafts Colony.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Had Homes Sell Above Asking Price. 1 May Surprise You
Demand for houses is still high and inventory is at an all-time low. That means a rising asking price for houses on the market. Even so, homes in two Delaware County ZIP Codes managed to sell well over the list price, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The on-fire...
Comments / 0