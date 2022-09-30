ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

the University of Delaware

Sunday, October 2

Registered Student Organizations, Student Centers / Student Diversity & Inclusion. Student Diversity & Inclusion is excited to announce our Latinx Heritage Month Book Giveaway! To celebrate the month, we are giving away copies of For Brown... Virtual Event. , Civic Engagement / College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Communications,...
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Tech stuns previously-unbeaten Lake Forest

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Tech stunned the Lake Forest Spartans, 33-30, Friday night in Georgetown. Lake Forest came into the game with a 3-0 record, while Sussex Tech had struggled to a 1-3 start, including three games scoring 7 points-or-fewer.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Dover Dominates in 72nd Playing of the Civil War Game

Hurricane Ian was looming in Dover when Caesar Rodney visited Dover High School for a noon kickoff on Saturday.  The wind was gusting, and a slight drizzle was falling, but these two teams were ready to play the 72nd version of the Civil War battle.   This rivalry began back in 1935 but became an annual event in 1961.  There’s ... Read More
DOVER, DE
delawaretoday.com

Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business

The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Dover dominates CR in Henlopen North battle

DOVER, Del.– Dover defeated Caesar Rodney in a final score of 34-0 on Saturday afternoon. Dover jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first and they would continue to add on in the 2nd quarter. John Parker would take two direct snaps in the red-zone to make it 20-0 going into halftime.
DOVER, DE
PhillyBite

Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park

– The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates would like to announce their next speaker in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on October 18, 2022, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Revolutionary Speaker Series Presentation at Brandywine Battlefield Park. This month will feature award-winning author Michael C. Harris and...
CHADDS FORD, PA
delawarepublic.org

ImmunoTek Plasma expands to First State

A blood-plasma donation center operator opens its first Delaware location. ImmunoTek Plasma’s new center will be in Wilmington. And the company’s vice president of quality assurance Scott Lee says they believe its the right time and place to come to the First State, “When doing our market research, it (Delaware) seemed like an ideal place for a plasma center and for plasma donations. We have an extensive array of metrics that we use to identify locations, including where the communities might be served well from one of our locations.”
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Delaware Vo-Tech Schools Receive $800K from U.S. Dept. of Labor

DELAWARE- Vocational school districts in the first state have received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will go towards adult education programs. Polytech Adult Education, New Castle County Vocational Technical School District, and Sussex Technical School District will all benefit from the funds. Delaware officials...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Smyrna dominates Central in 3A clash

SMYRNA, Del. – The Eagles defense pitched its third shutout in four games, defeating Sussex Central 22-0 at home Friday night. Yamir Knight scored all three of Smyrna’s touchdowns. Two on the ground, and one on the pass from senior quarterback Brian Wright.
SMYRNA, DE
VISTA.Today

Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People

Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WBOC

Official Groundbreaking of New Milford Food Bank Location

KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new facility in Milford. The new 67,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing 16,000 square-foot facility on Mattlind Way. It will include additional volunteer areas, hands on learning spaces, and an accessible fresh produce garden. Among...
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Smyrna defense, ‘Ya-Ya’ Knight stellar in win

  The highly anticipated matchup in Class AAA – District 2 featured two of the best defenses in the state. With high winds and rain, a low scoring contest was expected. Those units dominated a scoreless 1st quarter at Charles V. Williams Stadium Friday night. The home team Eagles are ranked 2nd in the state with the Golden Knights ranked ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
philasun.com

A moment with John Fetterman

As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
etxview.com

Church of the Week: Sharon Baptist Church

Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr. celebrated his 40th pastoral anniversary last Saturday. Reed is the pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, and one of the church’s longest running pastors. He arrived to the city of Philadelphia, and the at the church, in 1982. The Sharon Baptist Church was founded by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: William Lightfoot Colonial in Rose Valley

Stunning colonial home with eight bedrooms and three bathrooms is available for sale in Rose Valley, one of the most desirable communities in Delaware County. Known as “The Butterfly House” for the projecting wings on both sides of the structure, this gorgeous home was designed by the renowned architect William Lightfoot Price, founder of the Rose Valley Arts and Crafts Colony.
ROSE VALLEY, PA

