Residents of California town say U.S. Forest Service let Caldor Fire get out of control
Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.
20 killed after fuel tanker smashes into packed tourist bus and explodes in horror highway crash as driver flees scene
AT least 20 people have been killed after a packed tourist bus collided with a fuel tanker on a highway. The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene after the accident, while happened in the early hours of the morning. The was reportedly carrying varsol, a highly flammable liquid...
Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident
Chris Kaba’s family “are going to take a step back” after viewing footage of the incident in which he was shot dead by an armed police officer.Mr Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.The family viewed the footage on...
Defense theory: Shooter used her toe to pull the trigger
On July 14, 2017, Fairfax County, Virginia, patrol officers busted through the front door of a million-dollar home. They quickly discovered the bodies of Pam Hargan, 63, and her daughter, Helen, 24, who had a rifle at the scene. Almost as quickly, police told reporters it was a murder-suicide and told Helen's father her wound appeared to be "self-inflicted."
Arsonist sets himself alight and leaves a trail of flames as he runs away after trying to torch a home with a child inside - in footage released by police trying to track down the attacker
Dramatic footage shows an arsonist trying to torch a home of a young family and then leaving a trail of flames down the street having set himself alight. Police shared the shocking footage online following the attack at 11:11pm on Sunday night in Gloucester along Bristol Road. The video shows...
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
Person found inside Near South Side home with fatal gunshot to head
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found shot in the head on Chicago's Near South Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 11:40 a.m. the unidentified male was found inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.
Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
Woman on mobility scooter dies in Chelmsley Wood crash with car
A woman on a mobility scooter has died in a crash with a car in the West Midlands. The victim, aged in her 50s, was on Bosworth Drive, Chelmsley Wood, when the collision took place at about 13:00 BST on Saturday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police walk into active shootout on Boulder's Univsersity Hill, suspects at large
The Boulder Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood. Around 1:27 a.m., officers were on foot near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for another call when they received a report about a disturbance with guns nearby. As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. One officer discharged his gun during the interaction with the suspects. During the incident, a man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company assists with vehicle crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident Saturday evening. "Just after 6:30 this evening 163 & East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256 were dispatched to the parkways for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival 163 Rescue found a single vehicle that hit the median and was facing the wrong way. 256 Rescue checked the area due to reports of a secondary crash. After verifying only a single vehicle accident crews assisted with traffic control while EMS evaluated the patient and waited for a tow," the department posted to Facebook.
Marvin Rees berated during visit to Bristol flat fire block
It is disrespectful the mayor of Bristol has taken four days to visit the tower block where a man died trying to escape from a fire, a resident said. During his visit to Easton's Twinnell House for a residents' meeting earlier Marvin Rees was berated by a woman too. Police...
Hollywood Casino Joliet guests evacuated due to bomb threat
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Guests of the Hollywood Casino Joliet were evacuated after a report of a bomb threat Saturday night. Around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the casino, located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers discovered the casino had received a phone call...
3 die when plane hits Minnesota house; 2 inside home wake up to see "an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed"
Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home - and their cat - were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south...
