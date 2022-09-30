ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident

Chris Kaba’s family “are going to take a step back” after viewing footage of the incident in which he was shot dead by an armed police officer.Mr Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.The family viewed the footage on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Defense theory: Shooter used her toe to pull the trigger

On July 14, 2017, Fairfax County, Virginia, patrol officers busted through the front door of a million-dollar home. They quickly discovered the bodies of Pam Hargan, 63, and her daughter, Helen, 24, who had a rifle at the scene. Almost as quickly, police told reporters it was a murder-suicide and told Helen's father her wound appeared to be "self-inflicted."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Arsonist sets himself alight and leaves a trail of flames as he runs away after trying to torch a home with a child inside - in footage released by police trying to track down the attacker

Dramatic footage shows an arsonist trying to torch a home of a young family and then leaving a trail of flames down the street having set himself alight. Police shared the shocking footage online following the attack at 11:11pm on Sunday night in Gloucester along Bristol Road. The video shows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Person found inside Near South Side home with fatal gunshot to head

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found shot in the head on Chicago's Near South Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 11:40 a.m. the unidentified male was found inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
BOULDER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Woman on mobility scooter dies in Chelmsley Wood crash with car

A woman on a mobility scooter has died in a crash with a car in the West Midlands. The victim, aged in her 50s, was on Bosworth Drive, Chelmsley Wood, when the collision took place at about 13:00 BST on Saturday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Police walk into active shootout on Boulder's Univsersity Hill, suspects at large

The Boulder Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood. Around 1:27 a.m., officers were on foot near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for another call when they received a report about a disturbance with guns nearby. As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. One officer discharged his gun during the interaction with the suspects. During the incident, a man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BOULDER, CO
CBS News

Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company assists with vehicle crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident Saturday evening. "Just after 6:30 this evening 163 & East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256 were dispatched to the parkways for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival 163 Rescue found a single vehicle that hit the median and was facing the wrong way. 256 Rescue checked the area due to reports of a secondary crash. After verifying only a single vehicle accident crews assisted with traffic control while EMS evaluated the patient and waited for a tow," the department posted to Facebook.
CARNEGIE, PA
BBC

Marvin Rees berated during visit to Bristol flat fire block

It is disrespectful the mayor of Bristol has taken four days to visit the tower block where a man died trying to escape from a fire, a resident said. During his visit to Easton's Twinnell House for a residents' meeting earlier Marvin Rees was berated by a woman too. Police...
POLITICS
CBS News

Hollywood Casino Joliet guests evacuated due to bomb threat

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Guests of the Hollywood Casino Joliet were evacuated after a report of a bomb threat Saturday night. Around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the casino, located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers discovered the casino had received a phone call...
JOLIET, IL
CBS News

CBS News

