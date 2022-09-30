ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Flashback Friday: Giants destroy Bears in 1956 NFL Championship Game

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6SvS_0iGtXKKN00

The New York Giants and Chicago Bears have an illustrious history going back to 1925, when the Giants joined the NFL. Over the years, the two teams met in the NFL Championship Game six times: 1933, 1934, 1941, 1946, 1956 and 1963.

The Bears won in ’33, ’41, ’46 and ’63, while the Giants won in ’34 (the “Sneakers” game) and in 1956. The two clubs would go on to meet twice more in the NFC playoffs. In 1985, the Bears shut out the Giants, 21-0, en route to their only Super Bowl championship. In 1990, the Giants dominated Chicago on their way to their second Lombardi Trophy.

One game that stands out is the 1956 Championship Game, which was played Dec. 30 at Yankee Stadium. The Giants had not been to the postseason since 1950, when they were coached by Steve Owen. Jim Lee Howell took over the reins in 1954 and got the Giants back on the winning track.

In 1956, the Giants finished 8-3-1 and in first place in the NFL’s Eastern Division. The Bears, under new head coach Paddy Driscoll (George Halas stepped down after the ’55 season but would return in ’58), finished 9-2-1 and in first place in the West.

In the NFL at that time, the division winners played for the league championship. It was the Giants’ first year at Yankee Stadium and their first appearance in the NFL title game since 1946. In fact, neither team had been to the championship game since they faced each other in ’46.

The Giants that year had the look of a team of destiny. They proved it in the title game but had a little help. The temperature during the game was around 20 degrees, and the field was icy. Just as they did in their 1934 victory over Chicago in the championship game, they chose to wear sneakers. The Bears stuck to their traditional cleats.

The Bears were slight favorites in the game. The teams tied, 17-17, five weeks earlier in the Bronx. The Giants came charging out of the gate in the rematch, took a 34-7 lead into the tunnel at halftime and never looked back.

Legendary sportswriter Tex Maule of Sports Illustrated wrote the following after the game:

“We were overtrained,” Bears quarterback Ed Brown said. “We only had one day off — Christmas Day — preparing for this. What the hell — the Giants got five days off. We were just too tied up.”

Another reason for the size of the defeat might have been the Bears’ shoes. The Giants wore fiat-soled basketball shoes throughout the game and had very little trouble getting traction on the icy field. The Bears tried rubber-soled shoes with short cleats during the first half, changing to flat soles in the second. They had trouble with the cleats, slipping and sliding, and the Giant line moved the Bears as if they were on roller skates.

But the first cause of the Giant victory was the superb team effort of all 33 Giants. This team would have beaten the Bears on any kind of field in any type of shoe.

The Giants got touchdowns from all four of their star running backs — Frank Gifford, Alex Webster, Kyle Rote and Mel Triplett, with Webster actually scoring twice. Quarterback Charley Conerly threw just 10 passes, but seven were completed. Two went for scores, one to Gifford and the other to Rote.

The Bears could not shake the Giants’ suffocating defense, which was led by their linebackers, primarily rookie Sam Huff. Chicago star wideout Harlan Hill commented on just how well the Giants played that day.

“Those linebackers were terrific,” said Hill. “No matter which way I turned, there was a linebacker on me. They were better than us. That’s all.”

Seven years later, the Giants and Bears would face one another once more in the league championship, with the Bears prevailing. Neither team would appear in another championship game until 1985.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gifford
Person
Alex Webster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule doesn't commit to keeping Baker Mayfield as starter

We’re just four games into the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers already might be souring on their Baker Mayfield experiment. Following Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one in which his offense looked as broken as ever, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium for a somber press conference. He was asked if Mayfield, who struggled mightily throughout the outing, was in danger of being benched.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Yankee Stadium#American Football#The New York Giants#The#Nfc#Eastern Division
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5

Cha-cha-cha-changes (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Another week, another series of exciting and surprising NFL results. The Power Rankings carousel shuffle is never ending, with more movement as we now head toward Week 5...32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers) (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports) There will be those who would like to believe the Texans showed a lot by rallying against the Chargers. Don't be fooled; they are winless after four games and that Los Angeles team was depleted. Houston has a problem— actually many problems. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars31. Washington Commanders (1-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) This...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Announcers set for Bears vs. Vikings Week 5 game

The Chicago Bears (2-2) are back on the road to battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to avoid their first losing record of the 2022 season. The Bears’ Week 5 game will be televised on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline).
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who wins Week 5 game between Bears and Vikings?

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) on Sunday in Week 5, where the Bears will be looking to avoid their first losing record of the season. Although, there’s not a lot of confidence they’ll do just that. The Bears are coming off a rough 20-12 loss to the New York Giants (3-1), where the passing game woes and run defense struggles continued.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: 4-star Oregon RB Dante Dowdell continues blistering start to 2022 season

At the moment, 4-star Oregon running back commit Dante Dowdell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 best running back in the 2023 class. After the way that he’s been performing so far during the start of his senior year, that ranking is looking like it could go up by a lot. To be fair, the 247Sports Composite Rankings see Dowdell in a higher light, ranking him as the No. 8 RB in the nation, while On3 has him as the No. 12 RB in 2023. Dowdell has been nothing short of dominant in his senior season with Picayune Memorial down...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy