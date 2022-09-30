Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
1,600 new Texas teachers named to state’s incentive allotment designation
Since its creation in 2019, the TIA has provided $138.7 million in extra funding for Texas school systems.
City of Bowie Receives Film Friendly Texas Designation
Congratulations are in order for our friends in Bowie. In a press release on Thursday, September 29, Governor Greg Abbott announced The City of Bowie had received the designation of being a Film Friendly Texas community:. I congratulate the City of Bowie on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and...
Bad Dreams: This Is the Most Common Nightmare for People in Texas
Nice dreams are the best. You wake up smiling or laughing, and usually you're in a good mood for the rest of the morning. Nightmares, on the other hand, are the worst. You might be surprised to know that there are other people having the exact same bad dream as you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
KVUE
Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
12newsnow.com
Democrat looking to make up ground in race for Attorney General
TEXAS, USA — With less than six weeks to go before the midterm election, Rochelle Garza says there’s still time for her to make a move in the race for Attorney General. The Democrat trails by 5% in the latest poll. But Garza says abortion, a central message of her campaign, is an issue that moves people and can help her close that gap.
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
Texas Lottery Has Record Year: Over $8 Billion in Sales for 2022
Times are tough for many, but things are looking good for the Texas Lottery. Despite the pandemic, the sky is apparently the limit for the agency, as the lottery reached an all-time sales record for the 12th fiscal year in a row. Texas Lottery Sales. The Texas Lottery says it...
6 Reasons Beto O’Rourke Really IS Dangerous for Texas
Tonight, gubernatorial candidate, and El Pasoan, Beto O'Rourke will face Texas governor Greg Abbott in a governor's debate. As far as we know, this is the only debate for the two. Both men will face off in the November elections- election day is November 8 FYI!. As we get closer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
New Weather Alert System at Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas this year is introducing a weather alert system. State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Operations Rusty Fitzgerald said, “The biggest risk that we have for an event here at the fair would be from the weather.”. Last year, on October 10, 2021,...
myfoxzone.com
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
Poll: Who won the Texas Governor’s Debate?
Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for governor in Texas debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know you who think had the best showing.
This New Ad From Mi Familia Attacks Governor Abbott For Failing the Latino Community
Ad attacking Governor AbbottScreenshot from Mi Familia video. A new ad came out and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the seat in Austin on November 8.
Finally, Good News: Temps and Gas Prices Falling in Texas
At last, it's starting to feel like fall in Central Texas. The temperatures are dropping, there's pumpkins everywhere, and some relief at the pump can finally be found. Cooler nights and highs in the 80s are a big improvement outside, and the average price of gas per gallon is dropping throughout the state - a big improvement inside our wallets.
Governor Abbott watch party, ‘four more years’
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Derick Garcia was at Governor Greg Abbott’s watch party in McAllen Friday night where he got a feel for the energy of the crowd. A poll conducted this week showed Abbott would be projected to win the gubernatorial election if it were to have happened Friday. The crowd at […]
SAPD: Central caller made false threats to multiple Texas high schools, including SAISD
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Central High School in reference to a hoax call indicating that shots had been fired on the Central High School campus. The Central High School administration along with SAPD placed the campus on lockdown for the safety of the students. Working quickly, law enforcement […]
US105
Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0