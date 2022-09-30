Read full article on original website
Walking trail showcasing street art to be unveiled in Pocatello
POCATELLO – Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. The City of Pocatello will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, October 7, at 5:15 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, and fun activities at the event. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway runs along the...
Ladies Shop Weekend was a huge hit
It's been a record year for the Ladies Shop Weekend in Downtown Idaho Falls. The post Ladies Shop Weekend was a huge hit appeared first on Local News 8.
Grand Opening for New Ammon and Westside libraries
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, the Bonneville County Library District opens two new locations – Ammon and Westside Branches – with a ribbon cutting. At the Ammon location, they celebrated their grand opening at 9:00 a.m. handing out bookmarks, books and backpacks. They celebrated the...
New Sidewinders to take over the old Q Roadhouse space
WILSON, Wyo. — The rumors are true, the West Bank is getting a new Sidewinders location, in the space that once housed the Q Roadhouse. Sidewinders West Bank plans to open its doors in late 2022 or early 2023 at 2550 Moose-Wilson Road, adjacent to Calico Restaurant, according to Brooke Siegler and Nicole Davis, of the Blue Collar Restaurant Group.
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant features an eclectic breakfast menu
POCATELLO — Some food combinations you never know you need until you try them. Case in point: the fajita-style chicken coupled with broccoli in the Santa Fe breakfast scramble from Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant — Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana. When Uncle Jim’s permanently closed earlier this year,...
Idaho farm donates 10 million pounds of potatoes to those in need
IDAHO FALLS - With only four paid employees, Idaho Falls Crops, more commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is tackling this year's 10-million-pound potato harvest with the help of hundreds of local volunteers. The 4,000-acre operation, which has been operating for more than 40 years, is funded and operated by The...
How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor
IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors
WILSON, Wyo. — A local favorite and feature on Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors on Oct. 15. According to their website, Nora’s was first opened in 1982 by Noras Tygum, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 79.
Farmers Market winding down after successful season
The last day to attend the Idaho Falls Farmers Market is October 31. The post Farmers Market winding down after successful season appeared first on Local News 8.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the “Wobblies” contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.
SIPH offers free parenting program in southeast Idaho
Would you like to learn more about how you can help your children learn, grow and develop? The post SIPH offers free parenting program in southeast Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
Rodeo champion with ties to eastern Idaho gets international recognition 27 years after his death
IDAHO FALLS – A late Idaho cowboy and rodeo champion is earning international accolades. Earl Bascom, who passed away in 1995 at age 89, was recently inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and is the only rodeo champion to be made a member of Canada’s Order of Sports.
Construction project may delay traffic on Idaho Falls street this week
IDAHO FALLS – Crown Utilities, LLC will be doing utility work on 17th Street in Idaho Falls next week. Drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes as both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane. The work begins at 8:30...
SUPERMAN: Trooper returns home after being critically injured when struck by car on I-84
Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler's shirt declared him to be a "warrior" upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said "Superman" considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he's making an amazing recovery. Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on...
One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Family of local man who died last month aim to raise awareness about suicide prevention
POCATELLO — The family of a local man who took his own life last month worked to raise awareness and to destigmatize the social phenomenon as suicide awareness month comes to an end. Dallin Overmeyer died of suicide on August 27 when he crashed his car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. The car overturned and caught fire and Overmeyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Overmeyer penned a suicide note that was posted to Facebook just...
Man accused of stabbing homeless man, beating him with skateboard
IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with a felony after he allegedly attacked a homeless man with a skateboard and stabbed him. Collin James Mclemore, 24, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony aggravated battery, but “refused from jail,” according to court documents.
Man sentenced for possession of meth and fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS — A local man has been sentenced after he was caught in a parking lot with drugs and the woman he was with turned him in. Dustin James McGinnis, 32, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison. McGinnis was originally charged with two counts of...
