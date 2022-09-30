ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Roger Maris Jr. on Aaron Judge's 62nd HR: 'We can now celebrate a new clean home run king!'

It was a historic moment for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Leading off for the Yankees against the Texas Rangers, Judge took a hanging slider that clocked in at 88 miles per hour and cranked it into the left field bleachers. As the ball landed 391 feet away into the hands of an extremely lucky fan (who is already getting offers of $2 million for the baseball), Judge accomplished American League history.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees And Mets Both Set NYC History

The entire city of New York has had a reason to be excited this MLB season. After some big offseason moves, both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets looked like legitimate postseason contenders. Regardless of if you’re a Yankees fan or a Mets fan, it’s a fun...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep

For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Chasing Home Run Records

If Ohtani hits one more home run this season, he would join Trout as the third pair of teammates in Angels history with 35 or more home runs in a season. They would join the 2000 trio of Garrett Anderson, Troy Glaus and Mo Vaughn, and the 2015 duo of Trout and Albert Pujols.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Edwin Ríos
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Sportsnet La#Rbi
Yardbarker

Arraez giving Judge a chance in batting race by playing through pain

Atop the Minnesota Twins lineup Tuesday night is Luis Arraez, who missed three of the last four games due to a hamstring injury. With two games to go and the Twins out of playoff contention, Arraez could've rested his hammy and coasted to his first batting championship, but he's showing the world that he wants to earn it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The sports world reacts to Aaron Judge's historic 62nd home run

Aaron Judge is the greatest home run hitter in American League history. The New York Yankees slugger finally did it. Judge led off for the Yankees against the Texas Rangers and took just three pitches to rocket himself above Roger Maris in the American League record books with home run No. 62.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Smart Deals Have A Potential Braves Dynasty In Place

The Atlanta Braves are now just one win or a New York Mets loss away from clinching their fifth straight NL East title after sweeping their heated rivals over the weekend. Much of the Braves’ recent success over the past several years has been thanks to the smart moves made by President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopolous to try and lock up the team’s core.
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Fan jumps barricade going for Aaron Judge's 62nd home run baseball

On Tuesday, Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season, surpassing Roger Maris for the AL record for home runs in a single season. Fans attended the game in hopes of witnessing the big moment, and some even had dreams of catching the actual home run ball in hopes of earning money off the piece of memorabilia.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Latest updates on Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies

The Braves just swept their most pivotal series of the season against the Mets, and they did it without two critical pieces — Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. However, it’s not unfathomable that both of them will re-join the team at some point during the postseason. When I...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list

One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Ran Away With A 2022 Fan Record

The Los Angeles Dodgers have turned themselves into a baseball dynasty over the past several seasons. With key players such as Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, and Freddie Freeman being added to their roster, one that already included names such as Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Cody Bellinger, and others, the Dodgers have been a fun team for fans to watch.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy