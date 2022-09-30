NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is giving back some of its big gains from earlier in the week, as rising bond yields amp up the pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 was 1% lower early Wednesday. It’s coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020, spurred in part by hopes a softening economy may convince central banks to take it easier on interest-rate hikes. But analysts have said such hopes may be premature. A report on U.S. job growth at private employers came in stronger than expected Wednesday, with reports on the services sector’s health due later in the morning.

