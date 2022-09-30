Read full article on original website
No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
Lenders can still finance new oil and gas development, but emissions goals mean the balance of their operations is shifting, banks claim. — Lenders can still finance new oil and gas development, but emissions goals mean the balance of their operations is shifting, banks claim. When the chief executives...
UAE Negotiating Deal To Send 6 Additional LNG Cargoes To Germany
ADNOC is finalizing a deal to deliver six LNG shipments to Germany next year, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. — (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is finalizing a deal to deliver six liquefied natural gas shipments to Germany next year, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Aramco Says Global Oil Spare Buffers to Slump When China Reopens
The world's biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers' spare capacity is running low. — The world’s biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers’ spare capacity is running low and said there wouldn’t be any left once China ends its Covid Zero strategy. “The...
Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?
Between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu. That was the most popular response by executives from 155 oil and gas firms in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey when asked what they expected the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022. The second most popular...
Noble And Maersk Drilling Create Leader In Offshore Drilling
After almost a year since its announcement, Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling have completed their business combination. — After almost a year since its announcement, offshore drilling contractors Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling have completed their business combination. The transaction, announced in November 2021, concluded through the completion of...
Sval Energi Wraps Up Equinor, Suncor Deals Worth 1.3Bn
Sval Energi has closed the Martin Linge and Greater Ekofisk Area transactions with Equinor and the acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge. — Sval Energi has strengthened its position on the Norwegian Continental Shelf by closing the Martin Linge and Greater Ekofisk Area transactions with Equinor and the acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge.
Oil Climbs More Than 5% as OPEC Considers Big Production Cuts
Oil climbed more than 5% in its biggest rally since July as potential OPEC+ output cuts heighten fears of supply tightness on the horizon. West Texas Intermediate rose to near $84 a barrel on news that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may scale back production by more than one million barrels a day, its largest reduction since the pandemic. A final decision won’t be made until ministers gather in Vienna on Wednesday.
SDX Energy Gets New Chief Operating Officer
Oil and gas company SDX Energy has named Yvon Quillien to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Quillien, who joined the company in March this year as the Morocco Country Manager, will expand this role to become the overall COO of the company and will attend all meetings of the Board of Directors.
USA Diesel Demand Bounces Back with a Vengeance
U.S. diesel consumption bounced back with a vengeance from its Labor Day dip and surged well above the levels of the last few years. That’s what energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted in a new report sent to Rigzone, outlining that the development was perhaps spurred by early online holiday shopping.
Oil Rallies as OPEC Weighs Even Greater Output Cut
Oil surged after OPEC+ said it was considering cutting its production limit by as much as 2 million barrels a day, double what was previously anticipated. West Texas Intermediate closed at a three-week high Tuesday after posting the biggest advance since July on Monday. OPEC’s decision could result in the cartel’s largest output reduction since the deep cuts at the outset of the pandemic, but the actual impact on global oil supply could be significantly smaller because several members already are pumping far below their quotas.
Shell Invests In Third Phase Of Malaysian Deepwater Project
Shell has taken an FID on Phase 4 of the Gumusut-Kakap-Geronggong-Jagus East deepwater offshore development project. Shell’s Malaysian arm, Sabah Shell Petroleum Company (SSPC), has taken a final investment decision (FID) on Phase 4 of the Gumusut-Kakap-Geronggong-Jagus East (GKGJE) deepwater offshore development project. Shell is the operator of the...
Natural Gas Market To Remain Tight Into 2023
The International Energy Agency expects the natural gas markets to remain tight into 2023 as Russia tightens supplies to Europe. — Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas flows to Europe has pushed international prices to painful new highs, disrupted trade flows, and led to acute fuel shortages in some emerging and developing economies, with the market tightness expected to continue well into 2023, according to the IEA’s latest quarterly Gas Market Report.
Utilities Have Very High Cyber Risk Exposure
Utilities have been scored as having very high cyber risk exposure in a new Moody’s Investor Service report. Sectors including Regulated and Self-Regulated Utilities with Generation, Electric and Gas Transmission and Distribution, and Unregulated Utilities and Power Companies all had an overall cyber risk score of “very high” in the Moody’s report, which was sent to Rigzone recently.
US stocks fall after biggest 2-day rally since 2020 as investors assess Fed path and new payroll data
The S&P 500 was pulling back from its gain of nearly 6% over the past two sessions. Treasury yields were moving higher after declines fed the rally.
OPEC+ to Consider Cut of More Than 1MM Barrels
OPEC+ will consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesday for the first time in more than two years. A larger-than-expected reduction would reflect the scale of the producer group’s concern that the global economy is...
Fitch Solutions Offers OPEC+ Prediction
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research expects a “substantial” production cut to be made at the next OPEC+ meeting on October 5, a new report from the company has revealed. “We expect a substantial cut to be made, which will not only help to tighten the physical...
Eni CEO Meets With Republic Of Congo President
The President of the Republic of Congo met Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss the firm's main business activities in the country. — The President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso met Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss the firm’s main business activities in the country.
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is giving back some of its big gains from earlier in the week, as rising bond yields amp up the pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 was 1% lower early Wednesday. It’s coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020, spurred in part by hopes a softening economy may convince central banks to take it easier on interest-rate hikes. But analysts have said such hopes may be premature. A report on U.S. job growth at private employers came in stronger than expected Wednesday, with reports on the services sector’s health due later in the morning.
Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy
Russian gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe. Gazprom PJSC said it has found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September that were preventing transit flows, according to a company statement on Telegram. Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 4.7% after the news.
Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at weather systems in the Atlantic, gasoline prices, natural gas trends and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this...
