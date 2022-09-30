Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
The Weather Channel
Images Of Ian's Impacts On The Carolinas
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon. Storm surge, flooding rains and heavy winds were already impacting the state early Friday as the storm approached. Photos are starting to surface of storm surge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, as well as flooding elsewhere along the coast.
Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Two days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the state is surveying the damage as entire neighborhoods remain submerged in water while others have been reduced to rubble. Lester Holt is on the ground reporting on the scale of the storm’s fury.Sept. 30, 2022.
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
Fort Myers Beach was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Jim and Susan Helton are two of the many whose homes were destroyed. Now they don't know what's next.
WATCH: Video Shows Hurricane Ian’s Catastrophic Damage to Boats in Fort Myers Marina
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday as a terrifying Category 4 storm. The monstrous hurricane unhesitatingly flooded, and even washed away, entire neighborhoods, homes, and piers. Now though, officials have finally been able to begin surveying the full extent of damage done during the storm. Some regions have also established what will surely become a devastating death toll. Amid all the destruction, new drone footage captured the extent of the decimation at a single Fort Myers marina. And it shows boats, big and small, tossed about like toys.
EXCLUSIVE: 'We fought for our lives!' Fort Myers boat worker tells how he and his uncle miraculously survived 8ft flood waters by clinging onto their trailer and using debris to float to safety
A staircase, likely dislodged from a hurricane-wrecked boat saved the lives of two Florida men who managed to use it to float away as their flood-stricken home vanished beneath Ian's rising waters. Now Shawn Hunte has told DailyMail.com how he and his uncle Leonard Hunte escaped as Florida residents pick...
House Literally Gets Swept Off Foundation Due To Hurricane Ian
We’ve all seen the catastrophic damage following a massive hurricane. You know, footage of debris scattered everywhere, and houses washed out into the middle of the street once it’s safe for helicopters to fly over after the worst of the storm has passed through. It’s been announced that hundreds are already feared to be dead, with more sure to follow… just absolutely devastating for the people of Florida. However, I will say this is the first time I’ve ever seen […] The post House Literally Gets Swept Off Foundation Due To Hurricane Ian first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
This 100% solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
CNN — Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast.
Woman Stuck in Hurricane Ian Using 'Floaty Pool' in Living Room Goes Viral
Beth says in the TikTok video with 40 million views, "I've gotta say, if you've ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator..."
disneydining.com
First Estimates are in on Hurricane Ian’s Damage, and the Numbers are Staggering
Hurricane Ian barreled into Florida on Wednesday with damaging winds, devastating storm surge, and catastrophic flooding. Hurricanes are known for being completely unpredictable, and Ian was no exception. Over the course of several days of forecasts, data models projected different points of landfall, as well as differing wind speeds, resulting in various forecasts related to which Category Ian would ultimately fall into.
Hurricane Ian Survivors Share Harrowing Escape Stories: 'Swim or Drown'
One survivor in North Fort Meyers, Florida, said he "literally watched my house disappear with everything in it, right before my eyes."
Upworthy
Firefighter saves young girl during Hurricane Ian: 'She'll have a little piece of my heart forever'
Hurricane Ian has bought devastation, loss of life and heartbreaking stories from people stranded in the East Coast and island regions it affected. However, there have been some heroic stories of people helping out those in need. St. Augustine in Florida was a badly hit region and now, since the storm has passed, firefighters are returning to their families. During Hurricane Ian, the St. Augustine Fire Chief reported 26 rescues and many difficult missions, reports WBNS.
Hurricane Ian destroyed power systems and ravaged homes. One southwest Florida community completely powered by solar escaped with little damage.
Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida has been nothing short of devastating. But even as millions lost power, had their homes destroyed and were left in total disarray, one small community managed to get through relatively unscathed. The community is known as Babcock Ranch, situated just 20 minutes away from...
Woman Waterproofing Her House Against Hurricane Ian Goes Viral: 'You Tried'
The viral TikTok video showed the woman's flooded home as she and her family tried to save their belongings.
Pine Island residents stuck after Hurricane Ian destroys bridge
Coast guard boats are speeding between the chain of islands, slowly evacuating the population of nearly 9,000 people as Pine Island’s bridge was destroyed in the wake of Ian. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander and her team made it to Matlacha to hear more from residents.Oct. 1, 2022.
iheart.com
Death Toll Rises As Devastating Hurricane Ian Strengthens Again
At least 19 people were confirmed to have died in relation to Hurricane Ian, which has once again strengthened before making its way toward South Carolina on Friday (September 30), CNN reports reports. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday (September 29) before strengthening back into a hurricane...
