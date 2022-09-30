All of the Filming Locations You Can Visit From Season One of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has brought the rare and powerful metal called mithril into its story over the past couple of episodes. As light as it is strong, mithril is the material used to make the shirt that Bilbo gives to Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, which saves Frodo's life during the battle with the cave troll in The Fellowship of the Ring. It's appropriate since that fight takes place in the mines of Moria, the former location of the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm, where mithril was discovered and mined until its fall.

