Our favorite memes about Virgos, made by Virgos, for Virgos. And also for anyone who knows Virgos.

1.

Me: ppl who believe in Zodiac signs are dumb & annoying lolAlso me when someone slanders virgos: @discvrdia 01:46 PM - 27 Jul 2017

2.

Virgo when you do something that bothers them vs Virgo doing something that bothers you @astrobebs 09:34 PM - 25 Aug 2017

3.

Panther Media GmbH / Alamy / Via Instagram: @sk8rboideluxe

4.

Even on the verge of passing out a Virgo can call a Lyft or hail a cab it's in their DNA @poetastrologers 03:03 AM - 03 Sep 2017

5.

I know us Virgos have bad attitudes; it's because y'all be taking us for granted, treat us like shit & walk all over us. So it's your fault. @gayassgirllll 05:49 AM - 04 Sep 2017

6.

#Virgos have big hearts, and will give anything to make their family and true friends happy. @virgo700 10:40 PM - 01 Sep 2017

7.

Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy / Via Instagram: @cali_virgo_lady

8.

9.

#Virgo: You have a clever way of thinking and it's really hard for most people to carry a conversation with you. @ZodiacFacts 12:35 AM - 27 Aug 2017

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

u know that feeling you get when you enter target and all the back to school stuff is there in front? that’s virgo season. @sagsareloud 01:33 AM - 24 Aug 2019

17.

18.

kicked off virgo season by asking my boss what i needed to improve on and then listing the things i’d already come up with when he said he couldn’t think of anything @_apowerfulrat 12:33 PM - 26 Aug 2019

19.

20.

Have Virgos always been this extra at the start of Virgo season? I’m exhausted already @yashar 11:15 PM - 23 Aug 2019

21.

22.

23.

would any kind virgos want to help me get my shit together before classes start @marthegraver 01:48 PM - 26 Aug 2019

24.

25.

Virgo season energy is me and my best friend comparing which vitamins and supplements we're taking @priestessofcups 04:28 PM - 26 Aug 2019

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

🍇 VIRGO SEASON IS HERE TO SHOW YOU THAT YOU CAN FIND BEAUTY IN PRODUCTIVITY, THAT YOU DON’T HAVE TO SETTLE FOR LESS, THAT YOU DESERVE TO TAKE WHAT IS YOURS AND REASSESS WHAT IS NO LONGER INSPIRING OR LEAVING YOU FEELING REFRESHED. YOU ARE ALLOWED TO CUT THINGS OUT OF UR LIFE. 🍇 @milkstrology 03:14 PM - 24 Aug 2019

31.

The rest of the zodiac trying to explain to Virgo why we just can’t be like them: https://t.co/n1tksp9O6N @cardinaIsun 11:34 PM - 25 Aug 2019

32.

33.

This post contains content from Julie Gerstein, Katie Heaney, and Delia Cai. It was compiled by Laura Frustaci.