Corn stocks in Colorado on September 1, 2022 were 10.76 million bushels, up 11 percent from September 1, 2021, according to the September 1 Agricultural Survey and September Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Corn stocks stored on farms amounted to 3.10 million bushels, compared to 3.60 million bushels a year ago. Corn stored off farms amounted to 7.66 million bushels, up 26 percent from a year ago. Sorghum stored off-farm were 756,000 bushels, up 89 percent from last year. Oats stored off-farm were 20,000 bushels, down 62 percent from last year. Off-farm barley stocks totaled 3.61 million bushels, down 8 percent from last year.

