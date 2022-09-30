ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sunday Six: Belichick Coaches Patriots, Teaches Packers History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the New England Patriots on Sunday, few people will be happier to be at Lambeau Field than Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Belichick is one of the great historians of the game. He’s also one of the great tacticians. Those facts met time and time again as he studied the Packers’ film. Before every snap on the film, there’s a shot of the game clock, score and down-and-distance situation. There, on Lambeau Field’s green façade, are the names of the legends.
FanSided

Chiefs reportedly interested in bringing back Marcus Kemp

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly interested in bringing back wide receiver Marcus Kemp, per reporter Matt Derrick. The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with a number of injuries at the wide receiver position right now, but nothing is considered major at this stage knowing that all three players affected could suit up in Week 4. Still, the Chiefs are making sure to have backup help with their reported interest in a familiar face.
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Buccaneers prediction and pick. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. It doesn’t get much better than that from a quarterback standpoint. It will be exciting to watch these two go back and forth in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview and rematch.
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs run game makes statement against Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs got a huge win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Entering the game many (myself included) thought this might be a low-scoring affair. That could not have been more wrong. The Chiefs put up 41 points on one of the best defenses in all the NFL. The offense was firing on all cylinders. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were fantastic (as usual). But what really made a difference was how successful the Chiefs run game was.
Yardbarker

Insider hints Matt Nagy could replace Andy Reid in a few years

Matt Nagy was fired from the Chicago Bears for failing to live up to his offensive genius status. But he did land on his feet back in Kansas City and may yet become the head coach. Aaron Wilson has a source that predicts Matt Nagy could be the eventual replacement...
