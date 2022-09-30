Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Cougars football league suspended for 13-year-old player who tested into 10th grade
Too smart to play? He's the same age as his teammates, but his high academic abilities have cost his team a shot at the playoffs.
agupdate.com
Football night is community night, says high school coach
STANFORD, Ill. — Near the rural village of Stanford in central Illinois, bright Friday night lights draw people to a football field among the corn and soybeans. “You know it’s something big and something cool,” said the Olympia/Delavan Spartan’s football coach Eric Lyons of when those lights are shining.
'When they built Kevin Moses they built the mold' | Bloomfield coach honored in pre-game ceremony
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The Bloomfield High School Warhawks honored former head basketball coach and assistant football coach Kevin Moses with a pre-game ceremony on Friday night. As the sun set in a symphony of colors over the Bloomfield High School football field, Friday night lights were different. Kevin Moses,...
KFVS12
Heartland neurosurgeon talks head injuries in sports
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Center for Disease Control says there are nearly 4 million sports-related concussions each year...from professional to high school athletics. A local neurosurgeon says treating these head injuries is a big concern. ”When you see an injury like that it’s really heartbreaking,” said Justin Hutchings,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What makes Boylan special? 4 keys to its football season and its rout of Hononegah
ROCKTON — Boylan has looked like the best NIC-10 football team all year. But the Titans lost to unbeaten Belvidere North and had walloped four teams that were a combined 3-17. They felt they had something to prove at unbeaten Hononegah on Friday night. Prove it they did, dominating a team that had won 15...
WVNews
NIL has greatly changed things in college athletics
Name, image and likeness has quickly grown into a monster that is changing the face of college athletics. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA opened the opportunity for college athletes to make money of their Name, image and likeness. The NCAA didn’t really implement any NIL rules, but instead left it up to each state or each school to set their own standards.
St. Xavier hires new baseball coach with years of Bomber experience
After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
Comments / 0