The old saying goes "the most popular guy on every football team is always the backup quarterback." Right now, that is redshirt freshman Behren Morton. Texas Tech is off to a respectable 3-2 start overall, including a 1-1 record in the Big 12 which saw the Red Raiders defeat Texas two weeks ago at home and then fall to Kansas State on the road last Saturday. Now, Texas Tech is preparing to play its fifth consecutive ranked opponent in No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. OK and the game will be televised on FS1.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO