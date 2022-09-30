ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst

MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Lance Leipold provides update on Daniel Hishaw Jr.'s injury

Kansas football running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. faces an extended spell on the sidelines, according to head coach Lance Leipold. Hishaw suffered an apparent leg injury during the fourth quarter of KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday. Leipold said the redshirt sophomore will be out for a “extended period of time."
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

McGuire, Kittley discuss Texas Tech's quarterback situation

The old saying goes "the most popular guy on every football team is always the backup quarterback." Right now, that is redshirt freshman Behren Morton. Texas Tech is off to a respectable 3-2 start overall, including a 1-1 record in the Big 12 which saw the Red Raiders defeat Texas two weeks ago at home and then fall to Kansas State on the road last Saturday. Now, Texas Tech is preparing to play its fifth consecutive ranked opponent in No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. OK and the game will be televised on FS1.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

2022-23 Coaching Carousel updates, Hot Board candidates

The changes across college football are fast and furious, and never has the coaching carousel started so early during a season than in 2022. Five coaches at Power Five schools are out after just one month of the season, making for the fastest turnover in the sport's history. Bloody Sunday arrived after Week 5 with two coaches fired: Colorado's Karl Dorrell and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst.
COLLEGE SPORTS

