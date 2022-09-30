Read full article on original website
NFL Monday QB: Is Russell Wilson a Good Fit in Denver?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their thoughts on Russell Wilson's place with the Denver Broncos.
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
NFL Monday QB: Is This an MVP Season for Josh Allen?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their takes on Josh Allen's overall performance so far this season.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
Blake Bortles Officially Announces NFL Retirement
The former No. 3 pick came a few plays shy of the Super Bowl in 2017.
Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
MMQB Devin Gardner: "JJ McCarthy took another step"
Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner breaks down JJ McCarthy's performance in the Wolverines' 27-14 victory over Iowa.
Trojans forced to shuffle their offensive line rotation
Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discuss USC's shaky offensive line performance on Saturday night. The Trojans were missing Justin Dedich, and Courtland Ford did not play for most of the game.
'It's a big deal': Gator reserves make key contributions against EWU
GAINESVILLE — Anthony Richardson tried to stand but couldn’t. His typically even-keeled facial expression was quickly replaced by a grimace as he rolled over to his knees, likely trying to reconcile what had just happened and determine the severity of his ailment. As trainers began examining the Florida...
Lance Leipold provides update on Daniel Hishaw Jr.'s injury
Kansas football running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. faces an extended spell on the sidelines, according to head coach Lance Leipold. Hishaw suffered an apparent leg injury during the fourth quarter of KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday. Leipold said the redshirt sophomore will be out for a “extended period of time."
Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Kyle Shanahan Sound Off Following Monday Night Football
Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Kyle Shanahan speaks following the 49ers 24-9 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.
Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for remainder of 2022 season
Last time we witnessed Smith Vilbert in Penn State game action, the defensive end collected each of his three career sacks on New Year's Day 2022 during an Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas. His next opportunity will wait until 2023, according to Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin. "Smith will...
Preps to Pros: Miami looking to flip duo of Ohio State commitments
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss Miami's attempt to flip Ohio State commits Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher.
McGuire, Kittley discuss Texas Tech's quarterback situation
The old saying goes "the most popular guy on every football team is always the backup quarterback." Right now, that is redshirt freshman Behren Morton. Texas Tech is off to a respectable 3-2 start overall, including a 1-1 record in the Big 12 which saw the Red Raiders defeat Texas two weeks ago at home and then fall to Kansas State on the road last Saturday. Now, Texas Tech is preparing to play its fifth consecutive ranked opponent in No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. OK and the game will be televised on FS1.
Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball's recruiting drought vs Duke
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
2022-23 Coaching Carousel updates, Hot Board candidates
The changes across college football are fast and furious, and never has the coaching carousel started so early during a season than in 2022. Five coaches at Power Five schools are out after just one month of the season, making for the fastest turnover in the sport's history. Bloody Sunday arrived after Week 5 with two coaches fired: Colorado's Karl Dorrell and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst.
