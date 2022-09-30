Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
WAND TV
Boomer Grigsby honored, ISU falls to SIU 19-14
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State honored former linebacker Boomer Grigsby Saturday before it's matchup with Southern Illinois. Grigsby was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in January. He is the first Redbird to receive such an honor. ISU ended up losing to Southern Illinois 19-14.
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abandoned Illinois College Library Is Apparently Haunted
I never actually attended Illinois State University in Bloomington but I did spend a good amount of time down there in my early 20s. I had never heard of the ghost that apparently is hanging around a library that closed more than 40 years ago. The ghost in question is...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue
DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Spooky haunted houses in Illinois you need to visit before Halloween
CHICAGO — Spooky season is in full swing and Illinois has some of the best haunted houses around for those who like a good scare. Check out some of the spookiest haunted houses throughout the state: 13th Floor 5050 River Rd, Schiller Park, IL 6017613thfloorchicago.com Basement of the Dead 42 W. New York St., Aurora, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
WAND TV
Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
WAND TV
Millikin falls to 2-2 after loss to Illinois Wesleyan
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Millikin football team fell to 2-2 after the Big Blue lost to Illinois Wesleyan 38-24 Saturday. Millikin fell behind 17-0 before making it a game in the second quarter. Millikin quarterback Aiden Lombardo put the Big Blue on the board when he connected with Lidarian...
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal
The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
NBC Chicago
These 2 Bugs Could Be Invading Your Homes This Fall – Some in Large Numbers
As temperatures cool, many homes will likely be seeing some unwanted guests inside, but there are two insects in particular that could be invading Illinois homes more than others - some in "fairly large numbers," experts say. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect dead following Illinois home invasion
ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the alleged. victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage....
Illinois Basketball: Illini land another top 100 recruit for 2023
It looks like the Illinois basketball team has added to the family on Friday afternoon. The Illini added their first member of the class of 2023 back on August 28 when Amani Hansberry decided to end his recruitment and pick Illinois. He was a great first piece to the puzzle, as Hansberry is a four-star recruit who is the No. 73 player in the country.
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Chicken Wings in The Area
Have you eaten the Stateline's Best Chicken Wings?. Fall has arrived and that means flannel shirts, boots, football and chicken wings. Chicken wings are absolutely a fall food, and that means it's time to figure out who has the best chicken wings in the area. Throughout the month of September...
One of Illinois’ Oldest Bars Sits In Rockford And You’ll Never Hear A Bad Thing About It
If you're living in Northern Illinois and host guests from out of town, you'll inevitably want to take that out for dinner and drinks. The downtown area is a great place to start when pretending to be a tour guide. One place that is an absolute must to visit is Mary's Place on Madison Street.
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
Comments / 0