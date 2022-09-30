ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

WCIA

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
Q985

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
WAND TV

Boomer Grigsby honored, ISU falls to SIU 19-14

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State honored former linebacker Boomer Grigsby Saturday before it's matchup with Southern Illinois. Grigsby was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in January. He is the first Redbird to receive such an honor. ISU ended up losing to Southern Illinois 19-14.
NORMAL, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue

DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Millikin falls to 2-2 after loss to Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Millikin football team fell to 2-2 after the Big Blue lost to Illinois Wesleyan 38-24 Saturday. Millikin fell behind 17-0 before making it a game in the second quarter. Millikin quarterback Aiden Lombardo put the Big Blue on the board when he connected with Lidarian...
DECATUR, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal

The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
PARIS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect dead following Illinois home invasion

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the alleged. victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage....
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Illini land another top 100 recruit for 2023

It looks like the Illinois basketball team has added to the family on Friday afternoon. The Illini added their first member of the class of 2023 back on August 28 when Amani Hansberry decided to end his recruitment and pick Illinois. He was a great first piece to the puzzle, as Hansberry is a four-star recruit who is the No. 73 player in the country.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
DANVILLE, IL

