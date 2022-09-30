ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin, UT

travelawaits.com

Beautiful Durango, Colorado To Host First-Of-Its-Kind October Celebration Cyclists Will Love

Durango, Colorado, is considered by many people to be a mecca for bicyclists. After all, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike trails and hundreds of miles of road for biking in Durango and La Plata County, according to Durango. Of that, there are 40 mountain biking trails, totaling nearly 300 miles, winding through the high desert and above the tree line in the mountains.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

World-renowned mountaineer from Colorado dies in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (KDVR) — The body of a world-renowned professional ski mountaineer from Telluride was recovered in Nepal Wednesday. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner Jim Morrison when she triggered a small avalanche, was swept off her feet, and carried down the mountain, according to Morrison.
TELLURIDE, CO
Outsider.com

Clueless Tourist Almost Gored by Massive Bull Elk in Colorado: VIDEO

You’ve probably shaken your head in disbelief if you’ve seen a video of someone idiotically interacting with wildlife. Yet, it seems to happen all the time lately. Sadly, we have yet another example of what not to do should you come across a wild animal, specifically a bull elk. However, in this instance, not only is the animal wild, it’s got some massive antlers.
ESTES PARK, CO
