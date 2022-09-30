Kevin O’Connell has only taken charge of four games in the NFL but he is stealthily earning a reputation as a lucky coach after winning a barmy contest on a balmy day. For the second straight week his Minnesota Vikings have dug themselves out of large, largely self-inflicted holes and somehow sit at 3-1 after beating rivals the New Orleans Saints 28-25 after a crazy fourth quarter. In a weak NFC they are a contender, albeit one with significant weaknesses.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO