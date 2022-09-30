ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings

The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Daily Mail

Kevin O’Connell praises the Vikings' resilience to earn a 'very hard-fought win' after Minnesota dug itself out of a self-inflicted hole for the second straight week in a barmy contest against the Saints in London

Kevin O’Connell has only taken charge of four games in the NFL but he is stealthily earning a reputation as a lucky coach after winning a barmy contest on a balmy day. For the second straight week his Minnesota Vikings have dug themselves out of large, largely self-inflicted holes and somehow sit at 3-1 after beating rivals the New Orleans Saints 28-25 after a crazy fourth quarter. In a weak NFC they are a contender, albeit one with significant weaknesses.
KELOLAND

Vikings hang on for 28-25 win over Saints in London

LONDON (AP) – Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired. Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson […]
