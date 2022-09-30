Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings
The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
SkySports
Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings receiver says London is ready for 'the Griddy' as he looks to star on Tottenham Hotspur stage
Jefferson leads the NFL with 3,262 receiving yards in the subsequent two and a bit seasons, picking up right where he left off in Week One of this campaign with nine catches, 184 yards and two TDs in a dominant display against the Green Bay Packers. Now, he and the...
NFL・
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen says what Saints fans are thinking after loss to Vikings
The New Orleans Saints lost yet another heartbreaking game in Week 4. This time, they fell to the Minnesota Vikings after Will Lutz missed a 61-yard field goal to tie the game in the closing seconds. The Saints shot themselves in the foot way too many times once again. There...
SB Nation
Vikings WR Adam Thielen is wearing Ted Lasso cleats and they are perfect
With the Minnesota Vikings set to take on the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, home of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you had the feeling that one of the players might give a nod to Ted Lasso. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is that person. Thielen took the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SB Nation
Vikings vs. Saints: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for football from London!
The NFL’s International Series begins in Week 4, with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints traveling across the pond to square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+ (live stream available on FuboTV).
How to Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints - NFL London Series | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
A special “rise and shine” edition of NFL action will see two teams get set to battle in the motherland on Sunday, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings take to the gridiron against the New Orleans Saints in London. Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-2)
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Kevin O’Connell praises the Vikings' resilience to earn a 'very hard-fought win' after Minnesota dug itself out of a self-inflicted hole for the second straight week in a barmy contest against the Saints in London
Kevin O’Connell has only taken charge of four games in the NFL but he is stealthily earning a reputation as a lucky coach after winning a barmy contest on a balmy day. For the second straight week his Minnesota Vikings have dug themselves out of large, largely self-inflicted holes and somehow sit at 3-1 after beating rivals the New Orleans Saints 28-25 after a crazy fourth quarter. In a weak NFC they are a contender, albeit one with significant weaknesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 quick takeaways from Saints-Vikings: Close doesn't count, but it does hurt
The Saints flew to London in desperate need of a win, instead what they got was another entry in the painful loss hall of fame. Here are 5 quick takeaways after a Saints-Vikings thriller in London ends an inch short and with a 28-25 loss.
Vikings hang on for 28-25 win over Saints in London
LONDON (AP) – Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired. Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson […]
Eight Thoughts on the Vikings’ Win Over the Saints
Thankfully, Wil Lutz wasn’t able to replicate his sensational long field goal to send the game to overtime. The double doink – as Minnesota’s twitter so eloquently stated – sealed the win for the good guys. By getting a win over the Saints, the Vikings sit at an impressive 3-1.
Sporting News
Saints kicker Wil Lutz 'in shock', QB Andy Dalton shoulders blame in London loss to Vikings
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM, LONDON — Wil Lutz was left "in shock" after his last-second field-goal miss by the narrowest of margins, as the Minnesota Vikings held on for a 28-25 victory against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL’s first international game of the 2022 season swung back-and-forth throughout, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show: Week 4 - Vikings @ Saints
Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the first half of action between the Vikings and Saints.
Comments / 0