Charlotte, NC

kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC

Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
WCNC

Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May that the overlook would close for the current construction project.
power98fm.com

Opening Date For McAdenville Revealed

McAdenville or what some call Christmas Town USA. I have yet to attend, but now that we have an opening date for McAdenville, I will be sure to attend. McAdenville is a staple in the Charlotte area. I remember when I first came to Charlotte, I thought it was dope to hear there was a place like this locally. I even remember seeing the line of cars to get to Christmas Town. It was extremely long, but who wouldn’t want to take their family to see these lights?
southparkmagazine.com

The IT List: 20 of Charlotte’s most stylish people

Our annual list of Charlotteans with undeniable personal style. On location at the Tipsy Burro Saloon & Cantina, 2711 Monroe Rd. This marks the sixth year of the It List, and each fall this carefully curated group proves to be just as exciting as the last. When I first produced this feature for SouthPark as a means of celebrating our city’s incredible growing powerhouse style community, I had no idea how talked about and celebrated the list would become — not to mention fun.
Eugene Robinson
charlotteonthecheap.com

1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard

Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
WCNC

Take a trip to Waxhaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
WCNC

Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte (LACCC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now is a great time to call the Queen City home. There is so much happening, as the city grows and bursts at the seams. Here to talk to us about the Latin American Chamber of Commerce and ProForma Think Ink is Erlan Martinez. Fostering the...
WCNC

Trees toppled onto power lines, roads, homes across Charlotte as Ian rolled through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Storm Ian has come and gone, but not without leaving some substantial damage behind. The Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to more than 100 weather-related emergency calls, many dealing with trees down on power lines, roadways, and homes. Hundreds of thousands of households were left without power overnight as a result of the damage.
WCNC

Keeping food in your fridge safe during a power outage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your power goes out, you want to make sure the food in your fridge is still safe to eat so you don't get sick. According to the FDA, you should keep your fridge and freezer doors closed for as long as possible. You can keep dry or block ice in your fridge to help keep food cold for longer.
WCNC

Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC

Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
CHARLOTTE, NC

