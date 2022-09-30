Read full article on original website
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC
Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
What’s next for Birkdale Village as new community amenities open
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Airlie Baby has claimed the fourth tiny retail kiosk at Birkdale Village. The boutique will offer infant and toddler clothing with bamboo and organic cotton options as well as toys and books. Gifts for new moms will be available. Mother-daughter duo Robin Galloway and Samantha Stevens...
Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May that the overlook would close for the current construction project.
power98fm.com
Opening Date For McAdenville Revealed
McAdenville or what some call Christmas Town USA. I have yet to attend, but now that we have an opening date for McAdenville, I will be sure to attend. McAdenville is a staple in the Charlotte area. I remember when I first came to Charlotte, I thought it was dope to hear there was a place like this locally. I even remember seeing the line of cars to get to Christmas Town. It was extremely long, but who wouldn’t want to take their family to see these lights?
New development heading to NoDa, Small businesses worry about rising rent costs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nearly 500,000 square foot development is set to break ground in NoDa by the end of the year. A lot of of new businesses and opportunities have moved into the area the last few years, but some NoDa small businesses told WCNC these new additions have could have a negative impact when it comes to rising rent.
southparkmagazine.com
The IT List: 20 of Charlotte’s most stylish people
Our annual list of Charlotteans with undeniable personal style. On location at the Tipsy Burro Saloon & Cantina, 2711 Monroe Rd. This marks the sixth year of the It List, and each fall this carefully curated group proves to be just as exciting as the last. When I first produced this feature for SouthPark as a means of celebrating our city’s incredible growing powerhouse style community, I had no idea how talked about and celebrated the list would become — not to mention fun.
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
Despite weather, Disney on Ice not canceled leaving some ticketholders frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Disney on Ice ticket holders are upset after the show at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte was not canceled despite severe weather. North Carolina was placed under a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of Ian's arrival. According to two people who WCNC Charlotte spoke with,...
charlotteonthecheap.com
1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard
Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
WCNC
Take a trip to Waxhaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
WCNC
Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte (LACCC)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now is a great time to call the Queen City home. There is so much happening, as the city grows and bursts at the seams. Here to talk to us about the Latin American Chamber of Commerce and ProForma Think Ink is Erlan Martinez. Fostering the...
Trees toppled onto power lines, roads, homes across Charlotte as Ian rolled through
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Storm Ian has come and gone, but not without leaving some substantial damage behind. The Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to more than 100 weather-related emergency calls, many dealing with trees down on power lines, roadways, and homes. Hundreds of thousands of households were left without power overnight as a result of the damage.
Keeping food in your fridge safe during a power outage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your power goes out, you want to make sure the food in your fridge is still safe to eat so you don't get sick. According to the FDA, you should keep your fridge and freezer doors closed for as long as possible. You can keep dry or block ice in your fridge to help keep food cold for longer.
scoopcharlotte.com
Fall Allergies – the Struggle is Real. Steps to Test and Treat, and how to Work out What’s Right for you.
From sniffles and sneezes to congestion and rashes – allergies can send you over the edge. While many people experience allergies seasonally, there is also a large number of folks who suffer year-round in Charlotte. Feeling stuffy is miserable, and let’s face it – not a good look. There...
Land where failed Panthers facility would have been built in Rock Hill now listed for sale
ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than three years after land was purchased for the now-failed Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill, the 245-acre lot is now listed for sale. A listing with the Colliers commercial real estate firm shares a rendering of the lot just off of Interstate...
Floods historically cause the most damage in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian came toward Charlotte with potential wind gusts of up to 50 mph Friday, historical data show few hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the area with maximum wind speeds that high. In fact, public records identify only eight since 1900 that have reached those speeds.
WCNC
Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
Restaurant Bites: Check out what’s new in Charlotte’s food scene
CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte is getting a high-energy, upscale steakhouse — food news that made a splash here in September. STK Steakhouse recently disclosed it’d signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St. — formerly home to Carolina Ale House. It’s targeting a summer 2023 opening there.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take Your Family on a High-Speed Adventure at ZMAX Dragway in Concord, NC
Thinking about a visit to ZMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC? When is the last time you stood up to watch something go 300 mph? Been a long time or maybe never? Then you should plan a trip to the ZMAX Dragway for an NHRA National Event. We got a chance to visit in September for the NHRA Carolina Nationals and couldn’t believe all the things we got to experience. And the best part? Kids are FREE. So your 300 mph family adventure just got a lot more budget-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know.
