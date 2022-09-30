ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Ringo Starr, 82, ‘Postpones’ Concerts Amid Health Concerns

Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Entertainment
City
South Bend, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Nashville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
The Associated Press

Groupon Day Is Back and It’s Prime Time for Local Experiences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Today, Groupon –– the experiences marketplace –– announced its second annual Groupon Day, a week-long shopping event starting with early-bird deals on Friday, Oct. 7 and culminating with a limited and exclusive series of new experiences on Groupon Day, Friday, Oct. 14. This year’s Groupon Day will feature big savings on local experiences and services and travel deals as well as other one-of-a-kind promotions that consumers won’t be able to find anywhere else. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005585/en/ Groupon’s annual holiday shopping event, Groupon Day, kicks off on October 7 with amazing early-deal deals and ends on October 14. This year’s Groupon Day will feature big savings on local experiences and services and travel deals as well as other one-of-a-kind promotions that consumers won’t be able to find anywhere else. (Graphic: Groupon)
SHOPPING
NJ.com

B-52s Farewell Tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, promo codes

The B-52s are going to “roam” once more, and then, they’re calling it quits. From August through November, the group that brought the world “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster” will embark on their 18-concert “Farewell Tour” with special guests KC and the Sunshine Band and The Tubes on select dates.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery

Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
Person
John Mellencamp
Rolling Stone

Phil Collins and Genesis Part With Publishing In $300 Million Deal With Concord

Phil Collins and Genesis have reached a deal with Concord to sell their publishing and master recordings for a figure north of $300 million, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.  The deal includes songs that Collins recorded in his solo career and the music he made in Genesis along with keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford. It also includes solo recordings from Rutherford and Banks but nothing from Peter Gabriel’s time in Genesis or his solo career.  In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Concord President Bob Valentine said he planned on introducing the music of...
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Duet on “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” at Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder joined Stevie Nicks on her 1981 hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” on day two of his Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on Sept. 30. Before going into the track, Nicks spoke about Tom Petty, who wrote the song along with fellow Heartbreaker and co-writer Mike Campbell, and gave it to the Fleetwood Mac singer for her 1981 solo debut, Bella Donna, and how it became the biggest hit of her career.
DANA POINT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy