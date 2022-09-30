Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
Ringo Starr falls ill and cancels concert
Ringo Starr has postponed a sold-out concert set for Sunday due to illness.
John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour: See the Full Schedule
John Mellencamp is launching a huge, five-month, Live and In Person Tour. It’ll start and… The post John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour: See the Full Schedule appeared first on Outsider.
Muse announce 2023 North American tour with Evanescence
Devon alt-rock trio Muse will be heading off across the pond for a North American tour in 2023 with Evanescence as special guests
Ringo Starr, 82, ‘Postpones’ Concerts Amid Health Concerns
Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.
Groupon Day Is Back and It’s Prime Time for Local Experiences
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Today, Groupon –– the experiences marketplace –– announced its second annual Groupon Day, a week-long shopping event starting with early-bird deals on Friday, Oct. 7 and culminating with a limited and exclusive series of new experiences on Groupon Day, Friday, Oct. 14. This year’s Groupon Day will feature big savings on local experiences and services and travel deals as well as other one-of-a-kind promotions that consumers won’t be able to find anywhere else. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005585/en/ Groupon’s annual holiday shopping event, Groupon Day, kicks off on October 7 with amazing early-deal deals and ends on October 14. This year’s Groupon Day will feature big savings on local experiences and services and travel deals as well as other one-of-a-kind promotions that consumers won’t be able to find anywhere else. (Graphic: Groupon)
B-52s Farewell Tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, promo codes
The B-52s are going to “roam” once more, and then, they’re calling it quits. From August through November, the group that brought the world “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster” will embark on their 18-concert “Farewell Tour” with special guests KC and the Sunshine Band and The Tubes on select dates.
Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery
Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
Corey Taylor Talks Songwriting and Slipknot Music with Fifth Grade Class
Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor talked to a fifth grade classroom about his band. Taylor’s appearance was a collaboration with the Craig Charles BBC radio show, where the singer was a guest, and was inspired by a North Dakota teacher who was teaching their class about time signatures using Slipknot’s music.
Phil Collins and Genesis Part With Publishing In $300 Million Deal With Concord
Phil Collins and Genesis have reached a deal with Concord to sell their publishing and master recordings for a figure north of $300 million, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The deal includes songs that Collins recorded in his solo career and the music he made in Genesis along with keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford. It also includes solo recordings from Rutherford and Banks but nothing from Peter Gabriel’s time in Genesis or his solo career. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Concord President Bob Valentine said he planned on introducing the music of...
Ringo Starr Health Scare: Beatles' Drummer Canceled Two Concerts Due To Mysterious Illness
Ringo Starr canceled his set performance at the Four Wings Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, due to a mysterious illness on Saturday, September 30. The announcement revealed the Beatles' drummer had to pull out from the event after falling ill and unable to sing, though it didn't tell the reason behind his sickness.
Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Duet on “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” at Ohana Fest
Eddie Vedder joined Stevie Nicks on her 1981 hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” on day two of his Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on Sept. 30. Before going into the track, Nicks spoke about Tom Petty, who wrote the song along with fellow Heartbreaker and co-writer Mike Campbell, and gave it to the Fleetwood Mac singer for her 1981 solo debut, Bella Donna, and how it became the biggest hit of her career.
